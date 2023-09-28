Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stem Is On Track For A Positive H2

Sep. 28, 2023 8:00 AM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)2 Comments
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Stem's H1 numbers were in line with expectations, with lower bookings due to contract delays. However, in H2, we expect a positive EBITDA trajectory.
  • The company signed a large contract and has shifted towards standalone software contracts for higher margin expansion.
  • No change in our financial estimate (aligned with management guidance), but we lowered our multiple to reflect the investors' current sentiment. Despite that, STEM stock is still a buy.

Today, we comment on Stem's (NYSE:STEM) financial performance and its latest development (Barclays Energy Conference). Last time, although we reaffirmed an overweight valuation, we also lowered our target price, forecasting an adjusted EBITDA in 2023, 2024, and

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

PH13
Today, 8:21 AM
Nice stock, concept and product sound and there should be upside based on the low share price at the moment and incoming green stimulus. Interested as a buy and hold play
Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Today, 8:16 AM
Perhaps this is why there was some recent insider buying ;)
