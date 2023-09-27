Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Forward Analytics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Grassetto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BorgWarner's (NYSE:BWA) stock has rallied about 33.5% over the past twelve months, which I believe is a result of its current strategy of providing e-mobility solutions and its solid financial profile, especially the growth in its revenues as well as its earnings. Notwithstanding this stock appreciation, it appears to have a discounted valuation, and for these reasons, I am bullish on the stock.

The company is largely focusing on providing mobility solutions for EVs as a strategy for ensuring its long-term growth. The positive market sentiment toward electric vehicles, in my opinion, supports the company's shift to e-mobility solutions and appears to present growth opportunities for BWA.

Positive EV Market Sentiment

Currently, going green is all the rave, with a desire to protect the world from adverse climate changes. This, I trust, has led to a demand for products that are environmentally sustainable across industries. In the automotive industry, companies are making transitions to manufacturing EVs, and for this to be possible, the auto parts industry needs to produce components compatible with EVs.

The trend has caused a ripple effect, leading to intensified M&As and strategic alliances among players in both the automotive and auto parts industries, including suppliers and OEMs, to expand product lines and their geographical scale. The global EV market is expected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR and hit $951.9 billion during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Additionally, with the growing demand for EVs, the EV market has seen significant and consistent growth in global EV sales, which was more than $10 million in 2022. This was 14% of the total new car sales, which was triple the 4% from 2020. Strong EV sales are expected to persist in 2023, with $14 million in revenue by the end of 2023, and EVs would contribute to 18% of the overall car sales in the full-year calendar.

IEA Analysis

According to Markets and Markets, investors are also pushing capital to fund product R&D and production on the EV market front. Given this positive sentiment, driven by supportive policies by the government, rising environmental awareness, and the presence of already established EV component producers and OEMs, especially in China, North America, and Europe, I believe this provides BWA with opportunities to grow, especially considering its transition to e-mobility solutions, as will be discussed. This can clearly be seen from the company's revenue growth since 2021, when it made its shift to provide components and products for EVs. Its revenues increased from $14.8 billion in December 2021 to $16.8 billion according to the latest financial report.

BWA's Strategy to Charge Forward

As BWA makes its transition to e-mobility, it goes without saying that it must have a plan or strategy to achieve this. This strategy aims to achieve e-product growth, e-product profitability, and to maximize its foundational value. So how does it plan on attaining this? Here's how I think the company will achieve this:

First is through acquisitions, which the company has been actively engaging in. This approach will aid in expanding their product portfolio and scaling their geographic footprint. Through acquisitions, BWA will combine its customer bases and cross-sell its products and services with complementary businesses, which has the potential to translate to higher revenue generation. This will also increase its market share as it acquires businesses complementing its operations or by acquiring its peers. Recent acquisitions made by the company include Hubei Surpass Sun Electric, which adds its charging footprint in Asia (China) and was completed in March 2023. It has also entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the Electric Hybrid Systems Segment of Eldor Corporation, which complements its e-propulsion product portfolio.

BWA has established itself in various regions globally, with 61 manufacturing locations and 19 technical centers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Having positioned itself in these regions, the company has been able to penetrate these markets with its e-products. A plus for BorgWarner is that it has access to regions experiencing growth in the EV market, that is, China, the U.S., and Europe, which account for approximately 95% of global EV sales. I believe being in possession of a large market share is an added advantage to the company since it has the potential to benefit from economies of scale, especially in manufacturing and distribution, and manage risks through this diversification. Again, this means it will enjoy multiple revenue streams.

BorgWarner is leveraging its core manufacturing, design, and engineering expertise, as well as its technology expertise, which I think is a strategic advantage. The company is making use of its established production facilities and processes, its R&D capabilities, and engineering expertise to support the manufacture, design, and development of innovative EV components and products. Further, in my view, its strong financial standing puts BWA in a better position to make investments for its growth. Let's look at its financial position.

Overall, by expanding their portfolio through acquisitions, this means more products and, therefore, higher sales volume, which has a positive impact on their top line. BorgWarner estimates $1.7 billion in revenue from its mergers and acquisitions and over $10 billion in revenue as a result of its portfolio growth come 2027. This is in addition to its e-product TAM which will experience a 20% CAGR from 36 billion in 2023 to 127 billion in 2030.The diversification into different regions offsets the challenges associated with currency impacts and ensures multiple revenue streams. Further, the development of innovative products through R&D enables it to remain competitive, and with their core production expertise, BWA will ensure efficiency in operations while reducing their production costs. By leveraging its R&D, the company anticipates about 35% capacity increase and as a result of its operational efficiency, an adjusted operating margin of around 7%. In my opinion, with these approaches, the company has set a pathway for its growth.

Financial Profile

Starting with its revenue generation, BWA has witnessed a double-digit y-o-y revenue growth TTM of 14.7%, surpassing the industry's 6.79%, according to Seeking Alpha. Over the past five years, it has increased its revenues from $10.5 billion to $16.8 billion (11.54% average growth), which in my opinion is an indicator of a healthy business. Not only can the company cover its operating expenses, but it can also reinvest its profits, given its net profit (TTM) that stands at $949 million and a net income margin and operating margin of 5.63% and 9.82%, respectively. This, in my view, shows the company's efficiency in running its operations, especially when these margins exceed the industry's 4.42% and 7.42%, respectively.

BorgWarner's ability to generate $1.5 billion from its business operations, with an FCF of $593 million and cash available at $848 million gives it an attractive quality, most importantly when looking at making investments. These cash flows, plus its total debt of $4.4 billion, position the company to grow its business. While debt is not necessarily unattractive since it is used as leverage to fund investments, it should be manageable. With the EBIT generously covering the interest expenses about 21 times, I believe BWA's debt is manageable and shows its ability to serve its debt obligations; therefore, it can use it to further its growth. Further, the company has seen 4.8% annual growth in its earnings for the past half decade, and over the last year, its growth in earnings, 48%, surpassed its five-year average, as seen below.

Simply Wall Street

Increasing earnings means more capital is present for investments. Overall, these figures, I think, showcase that BWA has a solid financial profile, a crucial weapon in its arsenal that enables it to fund investments necessary for its growth as well as its transition to e-mobility.

The above variables form a perfect synergy working towards BWA's intended future growth. The combination of the strategy and these variables, I believe, enables the company to remain competitive and sustainable in this evolving industry.

Valuation

Looking at Seeking Alpha's valuation, BWA appears to be undervalued. The company is trading at 10x its earnings, against the industry's P/E ratio of 15. Considering the company's fundamentals, its financial profile, and its growth opportunity, I think it's trading at a bargain, and to support this, I ran a DCF model to determine the company's fair price. I used this model based on its long-term view and its focus on the company's fundamental and intrinsic value.

I used this model with 9.7% as the assumed growth rate since its free cash flow average growth rate for the past five years (2016-2022) is 8.9% and 2% as the terminal growth rate. I computed the company's WACC and used it as the discounted rate, which was 8.58%, as seen below.

Author's computation

Now, given the discount rate, this is the result from the model:

Author's computation

From the output above, BWA's fair price of $58.73 against its current price supports my undervaluation. Given its growth opportunity in e-mobility and its upside potential of 44%, plus its solid financial standing, I believe the company has more room to run and exploit this gap.

Risks

As the company is engaged in developing products like EV batteries, which are important considering BEVs are taking over the auto industry, this is only possible with the availability of some raw materials. Green metals such as cobalt, zinc, copper, lithium, aluminum, and nickel for EV batteries are becoming harder to get and more expensive. The question is: how long will they be able to sustain the growing demand that is supposed to continue in the coming years? The uncertainty of the availability of these raw materials has the potential to negatively impact BWA's revenues and profitability.

Additionally, the auto parts industry is battling with the high material costs that translate to higher production costs and is expected to continue. This could also have a negative impact on the profitability of the company. Further, BorgWarner operates in a very competitive industry and is competing with larger and more established companies. It could take a hit should it not be able to sustain its business, thus affecting both its top and bottom lines.

Considering the ongoing UAW strike, which started in mid-September, this could affect the company's revenues. BWA had given guidance for expected total revenue from Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA), which was just below $250 million on average every month for the year 2023. As these three manufacturers remain idle due to the strike, the expected revenue may not be attainable since the company faces delayed or cancelled orders. Should the strike prolong, its sales will take a significant hit, as mentioned by BWA.

Conclusion

As a company operating in the auto parts industry, BorgWarner seems to have positioned itself for long-term growth, given its shift to providing solutions and systems for electric vehicles, especially with the positive EV market sentiments. With its strategy in place and a strong financial position that supports its efforts to make investments, I'm inclined to believe it has the potential for growth. Additionally, the company appears to be trading at a discount with an upside potential, and with this, I think these fundamentals make BWA an investment worth considering.