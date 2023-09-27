Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QDPL: Multiplying The S&P 500 Dividend By 4 With Little Tradeoff

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF aims to provide exposure to the S&P 500 Index with a 400% dividend multiplier.
  • The fund holds S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index Futures for about 15% of its asset value, but it is not leveraged.
  • QDPL is likely to outperform covered call ETFs in a strong bullish trend and outperform the S&P 500 in a bear market.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Hand showing four fingers

kieferpix/iStock via Getty Images

QDPL strategy and portfolio

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) is a dividend fund launched on 7/12/21 to track the Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier Index Series 400. It aims at

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.01K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been teaching data-driven systematic strategic investing since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

L
LuxuryFIRE
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
Greatly underfollowed etf, One other important factor is you get to capture the dividend growth of the s&p 500 which is around 7.5% annual last 10 years while getting the diversification of the index.
Also they classify majority of the distribution as ROC for added tax benefit in a taxable account. Long QDPL
R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (6.35K)
@LuxuryFIRE good comments, thanks . . . I am curious how long they will be able to classify distribution as ROC. As undistributed interest piles up within the fund it seems like eventually they will be unable to defer taxation for holders.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.