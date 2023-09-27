Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Higher-Rates Narrative: A Rebuttal

Sep. 27, 2023 10:26 AM ETTLT2 Comments
Summary

  • Alongside the recent increase in U.S. interest rates has been the emergence of a compelling narrative justifying this increase.
  • The narrative touches on globalization, energy prices, national debt, stronger economic growth, changes in interest rate and inflation beliefs, and market technicals.
  • However, across all these dimensions, a yet more compelling narrative argues for lower rates.
  • Investors who, after a careful consideration of the facts, subscribe to the lower-rates narrative should find an increased allocation to U.S. Treasuries to be relatively attractive.

Ten-year Treasury yields have increased dramatically over the last few months, rising from a low of 3.4% in May of 2023 to a whopping 4.5% by the end of September. Alongside this run-up in rates has been the emergence of a

Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGIT, IGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

It's curious in the time of "speculation" and "volatility" few people point out just how volatile bonds have been, and that is considerably more than other "speculations" given the fact that bonds are considered to be closer to zero risk than anything. That should tell you more about the debt market (rather, how tenuous it is).

I find your article interesting on several levels, but there are two things that I think are clear that you don't: GDP is higher than it should be because it's based on debt, literally printed money (indirectly monetized, a technicality) or we'd be talking about depression, since we've already been in a recession for much longer than anyone wants to admit. As a result, they have no (real) choice but to lower rates next year, as the debt implosion for both public and private entities will be tremendous if there aren't drastic cuts - these levels can't be sustained. This selloff will continue since everyone wants to lock in profits and is sanguine about the barrel we are looking down. So they'll take the sure 5% and sell this garbage market and its narratives all day.
$33 trillion in debt requiring over $1 trillion in interest payments each year plus the $60-$80 trillion of unfunded liabilities at the federal level not to speak over the state levels similar inadequate preparation for the future leads me to think that stagflation is our best case scenario
