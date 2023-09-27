Ghulam Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Perhaps it is coming as little surprise, but NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has announced they are resetting their growth expectations for the distribution through 2026. They are taking it down from the 12 to 15% growth expectations to 5 to 8% annually, with the overall target of a growth rate of 6%.

Of course, the big factor listed in this revised growth trajectory would be the current interest rate environment.

While perhaps not too surprising, a little disappointing as they had just a couple of months ago once again reiterated their growth expectations for the distribution at 12 to 15% but said that they anticipated it coming in lower to the bottom of this range. So this is a big shift in such a short period of time.

That is likely one of the reasons that the unit price is reacting so negatively here in the pre-market. This is also putting pressure on NextEra Energy (NEE), the parent as well, as they themselves are projecting a 10% annual growth in their dividend. Perhaps they are being too ambitious with their outlook, given how wrong they were on NEP.

NEP Unit Price and Pre-market move (Seeking Alpha)

Going along with the distribution growth reduction was due to reduced earnings and CAFD expectations, they noted that adjusted EBITDA and CAFD ranges are also being reduced. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.9 to $2.1 billion. CAFD will be in the range of $730 to $820 million.

NEP Unit Price and Pre-market move (NextEra Energy)

These outlooks are down from the $2.22 to $2.42 billion it originally anticipated for adjusted EBITDA and CAFD of $770 to $860 million. Here was from the investor presentation posted just on July 25, 2023.

Outlook Provided Just Two Months Ago (NextEra Energy)

In this same outlook, that also meant they were anticipating significant earnings growth into the double-digits for the back half of this year.

In the second half of 2023, we continue to expect strong double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and CAFD

Now that we are nearly done with the latest quarter, they are probably seeing the writing on the wall with the numbers coming in. Though, the warning sign for me should have been that they saw flat or even negative adjusted EBITDA and CAFD in the first two quarters of this year.

With that being said, I still took management's guidance. They know the business way more than I would. However, it would make me more cautious about believing management, since they couldn't see even a couple of months down the road on what could be happening to their business. They knew where interest rates were, and even with the news that the Fed expects fewer cuts in interest rates next year, that shouldn't have dramatically shifted their outlook to such a significant degree.

Currently, NEP is still a Core Portfolio position in my portfolio, and I have held it for a number of years. This has moved below even my lower cost basis by a significant amount, but I believe that distribution growth going forward is still attractive. I plan to continue to hold this position, but it has definitely been one of the main detractors, bringing down my overall performance.

Additionally, the puts that I had sold remain outstanding at a $65 strike that was rolled a number of times this year. I've looked at a number of options to roll, but being so far in-the-money now and having fairly limited options volume anyway is sort of putting the position in a very difficult spot to get out of without significant losses. It's a lose-lose situation.

For now, I plan to hang onto those written puts unless something more appealing, but the chances for early assignment have increased substantially - and they were already high!

This is one that I definitely got in way too early as it was coming down, and I got it totally wrong. A sad time for dividend investors with yet another victim in 2023 after another income favorite, W. P. Carey (WPC), also reset their dividend payout and took investors by surprise. Though, in this case, NEP isn't cutting its distribution to unitholders. The year-end annualized rate is expected to be $3.52 against the current $3.416. At the same time, the capital loss on these units still makes this a huge punch in the gut.