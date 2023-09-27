Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy Partners: Resetting Growth Expectations (Rating Downgrade)

Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners, LP is resetting its distribution growth expectations as earnings expectations come down.
  • They, just a couple of months ago, had reiterated that they would be sticking with their original guidance.
  • This drastic change certainly makes it appear that management has very little insight into their own business, as expectations for interest rates didn't shift that dramatically in two months.
  • For now, they still offer decent growth, but the management should be viewed with skepticism on any guidance, and that will likely discount valuations for years to come.
Dust storm after detonator blasting

Ghulam Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Perhaps it is coming as little surprise, but NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has announced they are resetting their growth expectations for the distribution through 2026. They are taking

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.53K Followers

-----

Who are we?

Nick Ackerman is the lead author for Cash Builder Opportunities. Nick is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 12 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. His specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long-term financial goals.


Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a strong and passionate interest in investing. His members appreciate the analytical and agenda-free insight and analysis that he brings to investments. He has developed his own metrics and tools for understanding closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds and how to profit from them and will seek to apply the same logical principles to Cash Builder Opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (10)

GoldHermit
GoldHermit
Today, 10:47 AM
Premium
Comments (148)
Covered calls to the moon for me. At least until some management credibility returns.
Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 10:50 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.92K)
@GoldHermit not a bad idea. Perhaps something I'll consider when the dust settles. I definitely was early to this one. Best of luck with your position!
P
Prida.Wealth.Management
Today, 10:46 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (15)
I agree with everything you wrote here. The only thing I would possibly say has changed over the past 2 months is the expectations in the Federal Reserve SEP that suggests a significantly higher level of interest rates for a longer period of time. Perhaps management was being overly optimistic, but the reason for the reset was both a combination of being overly optimistic and a realization that higher for longer means they need to reduce their expectations in order to preserve cash on hand for attractive longer-term opportunities and avoid the need for equity issuance.

I feel like the market was punishing the stock prior to today's selloff because they didn't believe management and were pricing in either a distribution cut or the need for an equity raise to hit the growth levels management was targeting. I guess all I am saying is a large reset like this sets the stock up for potentially being able to invest more in growth over the next 3 years without issuing equity, and with this harsh reset it puts them inline with others peers like BEP mentioned by @Brute80, and hopefully this means their guidance is more credible.
Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 10:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.92K)
@Prida.Wealth.Management good points! Thank you for adding your input here! Given that it was so punished already, I certainly didn't anticipate seeing the drop we are today. I thought we'd see a drop, but it would certainly not be pushing 18 to 20% due to most of it already being priced in. That's why I'm sitting tight, as I think this is an overreaction today now.
R
Ron1634
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (2.83K)
Nicck - At least they are not cutting their distribution, as with WPC.
Like you, I will hold even with my 40% paper loss.
Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 10:49 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.92K)
@Ron1634 right! That's why I thought the downside move could be more limited - not to mention that they had already experienced a significant decline in their unit price prior to this. Seems like an overreaction now, and I'm happy to sit tight! If I wasn't already on the hook for taking a larger position, I'd probably add today, too.
R
Ron1634
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (2.83K)
@Cash Builder Opportunities BWT Nick - I had a conversation with your colleague Juan concerning RIET and their managed distribution policy a few days ago.
I did buy it a few days ago.
Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 11:03 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.92K)
@Ron1634 thank you for sharing! I know he had covered RIET more recently than I had. It's great, I get to read through some of his research and it cuts down a bit on my own! ;)
Brute80
Brute80
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (1.49K)
5-8% growth outlook puts it in line with BEP. It is NEPs own fault for shooting themselves in the foot with such lofty, unsustainable 12-15% guidance. Now, they essentially ripped the Band-Aid off. I think a 20% decline is a bit of an overreaction to a company that now still has roughly the same growth outlook as BEP. As always, thank you Nick!
Cash Builder Opportunities
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 10:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.92K)
@Brute80 I appreciate your input, and I agree. Thank you!
