Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ProFrac Holding: Exciting Long-Term Prospects

Sep. 27, 2023 10:38 AM ETProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
529 Followers

Summary

  • ProFrac Holding Corp offers efficient fracking services and products in the oil and gas sector.
  • ACDC's in-house manufacturing capabilities have led to sustainable earnings and margins.
  • Despite volatility and concerns about share dilution, ACDC's strong financial position and demand for oil and gas make it a favorable investment.

Oil pumps at the horizon.

Torsten Asmus

Investment Rundown

Fracing may not be such a pretty topic to talk about now, given the push for renewables and the general sentiment around emission-producing energy sources. But the fact remains that fracking is a very efficient way of producing

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
529 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 10:54 AM
Premium
Comments (673)
Great company but the stock market is nothing if not a popularity/beauty contest. Since what they are engaged in is not sexy or beautiful, they may never be awarded their full value.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.