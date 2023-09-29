Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Tower: Quant Says It's A Sell, I Say It's A Buy

Sep. 29, 2023 10:00 AM ET American Tower Corporation (AMT)
Summary

  • REITs have been hit hard recently, but now may be a good time to invest in the sector due to market opportunities.
  • American Tower is a global provider of wireless communications infrastructure with a strong presence in India, Mexico, and Brazil.
  • The high population and increasing demand for wireless connections in these countries make AMT a promising investment.
  • The company has been decreasing leverage since making the $10.1 billion acquisition in CoreSite.
  • REITs are expected to outperform in the foreseeable future, as we are closer to rate cuts than continued hikes.

5G mobile cell phone repeater tower on the hill of a park in the mid west city of Lexington, KY during dramatic sunrise.

Ivelin Denev

Introduction

It's no secret that REITs have been hit hard over the last few weeks. Since the last FED meeting, they've been hit even harder. I think now the market is pricing in a higher probability for not only for more rate hikes, but

This article was written by

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

b
bmc123
Today, 10:18 AM
Premium
Comments (147)
I agree, which is why I just bought some more.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (1.5K)
The quant is nothing more than a useless momentum indicator created to incite fear into investors so they pay SA for their service.

However, I prefer CCI ;)
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:02 AM
Analyst Premium Investing Group
Comments (2.94K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more content. Also let me know in the comment section what stocks you’re buying and what you think of AMT.
