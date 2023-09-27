AhLamb

A Quick Take On Brilliance Group

Brilliance Group (KHIW) has filed to raise $10.8 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm fabricates steel products such as doors, windows, metal barriers and poles.

Given the apparent high price of the IPO, Brilliance Group’s operating loss and increasing operating cash use, my opinion on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Brilliance Group Overview

Singapore-based Brilliance Group was founded to develop a steel fabrication business at its primary plant in Malaysia for sale in construction projects located in Singapore.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Nge Chwee Peng, who has been with the firm since 1985; there is no employment history for Ms. Peng.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Doors

Windows

Metal barriers

Metal poles

As of January 31, 2023, Brilliance Group has booked fair market value investment of $3 million from investors.

Brilliance Group Project Acquisition

The company typically participates as a subcontractor for structural steel and metal works for public and private sector projects and, therefore, bids on projects out for bidding.

Currently, the firm has 21 projects in progress with a total contract value of S$46.1 million.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General and Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 12.5% FYE July 31, 2022 10.7% FYE July 31, 2021 12.6% Click to enlarge

The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, doubled to 2.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General and Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 2.4 FYE July 31, 2022 1.2 Click to enlarge

Brilliance Group’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by GlobalData, the Singapore construction market size was an estimated $22 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $26.8 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued government support for investment in industrial projects, housing, transportation and renewable energy projects.

Also, the construction industry in Singapore has had a difficult time in recent years meeting project deadlines due to ongoing labor constraints.

The structural steel and metal works industry is highly fragmented in Singapore, with over 80 market participants.

Management said it "ranked third in structural steel and metal works industry in Singapore by revenue in 2021," according to a report the company commissioned and that was prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Brilliance Group Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

A swing to an operating loss

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 21,805,771 44.0% FYE July 31, 2022 $ 42,032,858 14.3% FYE July 31, 2021 $ 36,771,025 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ 999,497 -55.4% FYE July 31, 2022 $ 6,755,589 56.7% FYE July 31, 2021 $ 4,310,348 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 4.58% -10.2% FYE July 31, 2022 16.07% 37.1% FYE July 31, 2021 11.72% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ (1,723,860) -7.9% FYE July 31, 2022 $ 2,246,607 5.3% FYE July 31, 2021 $ (318,811) -0.9% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ (2,449,615) -11.2% FYE July 31, 2022 $ 1,055,540 2.5% FYE July 31, 2021 $ 358,964 1.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023 $ (2,716,805) FYE July 31, 2022 $ (2,351,757) FYE July 31, 2021 $ (3,592,379) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of January 31, 2023, Brilliance Group had $710,168 in cash and $67.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending January 31, 2023, was negative ($3.3 million).

Brilliance Group IPO Details

Brilliance Group intends to raise $10.8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.4 million shares at a proposed price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $128 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.0%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 40% to be used for paying of initial cost of projects such as raw materials purchase, insurance and bonds, professional engineers fee and labor. Approximately 12% to be used for upgrading our workflow by adopting new software and upgrading of our IT capability. Approximately 15% to be used to expand our business development and sales time. Increasing the headcount of the team to increase our sales and marketing efforts. Approximately 15% to be used to expand our project portfolio to overseas markets, primarily in the South East Asia region. The Company intends to expand its business by undertaking similar projects outside Singapore but has not fixed a time frame for the expansion. The Company will have to ensure that it has the resources and capacity to meet the expectations and requirements of overseas projects before the expansion. The board of directors will also need to consider the operating costs and potential revenue of the new overseas market. Approximately 8% to be used for research and development of products and technology. Approximately 10% to be used for working capital. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are no outstanding material legal claims against the firm. There were five worker's injury compensation claims totaling S$86,117, which were fully covered by insurance.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Brilliance Group

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $90,000,000 Enterprise Value $127,953,768 Price / Sales 1.85 EV / Revenue 2.63 EV / EBITDA 179.26 Earnings Per Share -$0.05 Operating Margin 1.47% Net Margin -2.01% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,311,508 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.68% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 69.30 CapEx Ratio 543.04 Revenue Growth Rate 44.03% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Brilliance Group’s IPO

KHIW is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its working capital needs and to expand overseas in Southeast Asia.

The firm’s financials have shown accelerating topline revenue growth but lower gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating loss and increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending January 31, 2023, was negative ($3.3 million).

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has grown; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple rose to 2.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the business.

The company's ability to pay dividends would depend on numerous factors, including its financial results and compliance with covenants in current or future debt agreements, if any.

The market opportunity for construction projects in Singapore is moderate and expected to grow at a relatively slow rate of growth in the coming years.

The stocks of IPO companies that have sold their shares at $5.00 or below have tended to perform poorly post-IPO.

The company is a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company, which means it can reduce the reporting information it provides to investors, leaving investors with less information about management’s plans and company results than other public companies.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.6x, which is well above the market average for a building materials company at a 1.36x multiple at a pre-tax operating margin of 14%, according to a valuation survey by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran.

Given the high price of the IPO, the firm’s shift to an operating loss and increasing operating cash use, my opinion on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.