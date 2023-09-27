Brilliance Group Proposes Terms For U.S. Mini-IPO
Summary
- Brilliance Group has filed for a $10.8 million IPO to raise funds for its expansion and working capital needs.
- The Singapore-based company specializes in steel fabrication for construction projects.
- The IPO appears to be pricey, and the company has swung to an operating loss and increasing cash use.
- I'm Neutral [Hold] on Brilliance Group's IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Brilliance Group
Brilliance Group (KHIW) has filed to raise $10.8 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm fabricates steel products such as doors, windows, metal barriers and poles.
Given the apparent high price of the IPO, Brilliance Group’s operating loss and increasing operating cash use, my opinion on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].
Brilliance Group Overview
Singapore-based Brilliance Group was founded to develop a steel fabrication business at its primary plant in Malaysia for sale in construction projects located in Singapore.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Nge Chwee Peng, who has been with the firm since 1985; there is no employment history for Ms. Peng.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Doors
Windows
Metal barriers
Metal poles
As of January 31, 2023, Brilliance Group has booked fair market value investment of $3 million from investors.
Brilliance Group Project Acquisition
The company typically participates as a subcontractor for structural steel and metal works for public and private sector projects and, therefore, bids on projects out for bidding.
Currently, the firm has 21 projects in progress with a total contract value of S$46.1 million.
General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General and Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
12.5%
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
10.7%
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
12.6%
(Source - SEC.)
The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, doubled to 2.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General and Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
2.4
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
1.2
(Source - SEC.)
Brilliance Group’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by GlobalData, the Singapore construction market size was an estimated $22 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $26.8 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued government support for investment in industrial projects, housing, transportation and renewable energy projects.
Also, the construction industry in Singapore has had a difficult time in recent years meeting project deadlines due to ongoing labor constraints.
The structural steel and metal works industry is highly fragmented in Singapore, with over 80 market participants.
Management said it "ranked third in structural steel and metal works industry in Singapore by revenue in 2021," according to a report the company commissioned and that was prepared by Frost & Sullivan.
Brilliance Group Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Increasing topline revenue
Reduced gross profit and gross margin
A swing to an operating loss
Growing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
$ 21,805,771
|
44.0%
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
$ 42,032,858
|
14.3%
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
$ 36,771,025
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
$ 999,497
|
-55.4%
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
$ 6,755,589
|
56.7%
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
$ 4,310,348
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
4.58%
|
-10.2%
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
16.07%
|
37.1%
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
11.72%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
$ (1,723,860)
|
-7.9%
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
$ 2,246,607
|
5.3%
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
$ (318,811)
|
-0.9%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
$ (2,449,615)
|
-11.2%
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
$ 1,055,540
|
2.5%
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
$ 358,964
|
1.0%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended January 31, 2023
|
$ (2,716,805)
|
FYE July 31, 2022
|
$ (2,351,757)
|
FYE July 31, 2021
|
$ (3,592,379)
(Source - SEC.)
As of January 31, 2023, Brilliance Group had $710,168 in cash and $67.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending January 31, 2023, was negative ($3.3 million).
Brilliance Group IPO Details
Brilliance Group intends to raise $10.8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.4 million shares at a proposed price of $4.50 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $128 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.0%.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Approximately 40% to be used for paying of initial cost of projects such as raw materials purchase, insurance and bonds, professional engineers fee and labor.
Approximately 12% to be used for upgrading our workflow by adopting new software and upgrading of our IT capability.
Approximately 15% to be used to expand our business development and sales time. Increasing the headcount of the team to increase our sales and marketing efforts.
Approximately 15% to be used to expand our project portfolio to overseas markets, primarily in the South East Asia region. The Company intends to expand its business by undertaking similar projects outside Singapore but has not fixed a time frame for the expansion. The Company will have to ensure that it has the resources and capacity to meet the expectations and requirements of overseas projects before the expansion. The board of directors will also need to consider the operating costs and potential revenue of the new overseas market.
Approximately 8% to be used for research and development of products and technology.
Approximately 10% to be used for working capital.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are no outstanding material legal claims against the firm. There were five worker's injury compensation claims totaling S$86,117, which were fully covered by insurance.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Brilliance Group
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$90,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$127,953,768
|
Price / Sales
|
1.85
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.63
|
EV / EBITDA
|
179.26
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.05
|
Operating Margin
|
1.47%
|
Net Margin
|
-2.01%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
12.00%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$3,311,508
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-3.68%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
69.30
|
CapEx Ratio
|
543.04
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
44.03%
(Source - SEC.)
Commentary About Brilliance Group’s IPO
KHIW is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its working capital needs and to expand overseas in Southeast Asia.
The firm’s financials have shown accelerating topline revenue growth but lower gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating loss and increasing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending January 31, 2023, was negative ($3.3 million).
General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has grown; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple rose to 2.4x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the business.
The company's ability to pay dividends would depend on numerous factors, including its financial results and compliance with covenants in current or future debt agreements, if any.
The market opportunity for construction projects in Singapore is moderate and expected to grow at a relatively slow rate of growth in the coming years.
The stocks of IPO companies that have sold their shares at $5.00 or below have tended to perform poorly post-IPO.
The company is a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company, which means it can reduce the reporting information it provides to investors, leaving investors with less information about management’s plans and company results than other public companies.
Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.6x, which is well above the market average for a building materials company at a 1.36x multiple at a pre-tax operating margin of 14%, according to a valuation survey by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran.
Given the high price of the IPO, the firm’s shift to an operating loss and increasing operating cash use, my opinion on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments