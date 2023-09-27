Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

THOR Industries: An Update After Fiscal Q4 2023 Results

Sep. 27, 2023 11:14 AM ETTHOR Industries, Inc. (THO)
The Beauty Contest profile picture
The Beauty Contest
531 Followers

Summary

  • THOR Industries' Q4 2023 results were largely uneventful, as the industry digested elevated inventories and a sharp drop in final demand.
  • However, THOR's balance sheet has improved significantly during the year and has positioned the company extremely well for a prolonged downturn, should one eventually materialize.
  • THOR's valuation remains cheap. Although THOR expects only a modest recovery in 2024 given the uncertain outlook, for long-term investors THOR's current valuation (1.2x EV/NOA) portends strong future returns.

Happy Asian family talking at picnic table by the camper trailer in nature

simon2579

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO), the leading U.S. manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs), released its full year results on Monday. As my initiation report was published almost a year ago, I thought it was timely to provide an

This article was written by

The Beauty Contest profile picture
The Beauty Contest
531 Followers
Ph.D., CFA. Experience in asset management, corporate finance and macroeconomics. Areas of expertise: macroeconomics, economic modelling, finance, high yield, equity valuation, value investing and commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.