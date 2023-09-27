Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVB Financial: Cost Leader Navigating Choppy Waters

Sep. 27, 2023 11:51 AM ETCVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)
Gedas Dirkstys
Summary

  • CVB Financial is a holding company of Citizens Business Bank, a top-performing community bank in California with over $16 billion in assets.
  • The bank has one of the lowest funding costs in the industry, making it cost competitive in its core commercial lending business.
  • Their high ratio of non-interest-bearing deposits and stable deposit base contribute to its cost advantage and overall financial position.
  • Currently, it is trading below historic valuation multiples.

Intro

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is a holding company of Citizens Business Bank, one of the best-performing community banks in California with assets over $16 billion. CVBF has some of the lowest funding costs in the industry which makes it particularly cost-competitive

Key Risks

The base interest rates have been raised really rapidly after an unprecedented period of ultra-low rates. A number of borrowers are feeling the impact of significantly higher rates while many more have locked in the low rates and are going to have to refinance at much higher rates in the quarters to come. The loan books of banks still look resilient, but problems might surface in the upcoming quarters. The economy is an important factor as a good business environment would drive corporate profits and help service higher debt costs.

Conclusions

CVBF is a cost leader in the commodity industry and for this reason, is likely to continue attracting new customers and growing its market share at an attractive profit margin and a good return on equity. The cost advantage of the business originates primarily because of the high ratio of non-interest-bearing deposits from a diverse set of core long-term customers. We believe this funding cost advantage is enduring and will continue benefiting the business.

This article was written by

Gedas Dirkstys
Looking for high-quality stocks that can double over the next 5 years | Risk-averse investor covering well-entrenched and simple-to-understand businesses | Rule number one: don’t lose money. Rule number two: don't forget rule number one.

