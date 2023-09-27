Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lumen: Favorable Risk/Reward

Sep. 27, 2023 12:00 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)2 Comments
Asset Alchemist
Summary

  • Lumen Technologies is trading at multi-decade lows and it appears as if the market is pricing it for imminent bankruptcy.
  • Real risk of bankruptcy before 2027 maturities is extremely low.
  • Lumen has a turnaround plan focused on investing in fiber networks and next-generation business solutions to return to growth.
  • The market is undervaluing the common and overestimating the chances of failure, creating a favorable risk/reward for the brave.

Asset Alchemist
I write about all kinds of investments, as long as their price is reasonable. I have been investing my own capital since I was a teenager and do this as my passion. I work as an engineer during the day, trying to use as much as my knowledge and transfer it into my investing endeavors. I believe everyone should have a share of our growing world-economy and the best way to gain a piece of the cake is by investing into the stock market. My focus is value-investments and I tend to stay away from hype wherever I can. I have an engineering degree and have been working in engineering and management, working for all companies of all sizes and industries. I want to start moving into full-time investing in the next couple of years, hoping to be able to share some of my knowledge on Seeking Alpha. I myself have benefitted greatly from all the great knowledge being shared on this site and I hope in the future some of the knowledge and analysis I share can benefit some of you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

LarryOswald
Today, 12:26 PM
I appreciate the quantitative aspect of this analysis. Much better than most articles.

What I fear is the temptation for Lumen to use the arranged bankruptcy route to debt elimination. It seems to be a common method in the telecom sub majors world. And there are always circling vultures and wolves eager to help.
bondsmoker
Today, 12:27 PM
Yeah, Ch-11 is favorable for management, for sure.

The Europeans really have it right - if/when a company files bankruptcy, existing senior management have to be let go.
