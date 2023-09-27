Enbridge: Canada's Gift For Retirement Income At Large Discount According To Graham

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

A gift for passive retirement income

We use a so-called barbell model to both manage our own retirement funds and run our investing group services. The model divides our funds into two parts, like the two ends of a barbell. One end is designed to pursue aggressive long-term growth and the other to ensure short-term survival/withdrawal. Both our money experiences and backtest results have shown the benefits of betting on both extremes of the risk curve. By avoiding the middle (e.g., by a 60-40 or 40-60), we can better isolate risks and generate alpha. We think this model is of particular relevance now given the very expensive overall market and all the macroscopic uncertainty,

Under this overall scheme, the thesis of this article is to show why Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is a good fit for the survival end of the barbell. The stock is a textbook example of Ben Graham’s “defensive stocks.” It combines generous dividends, healthy growth rates, a stable business model, and a large margin of safety. It currently offers a dividend yield of over 7% and it is a dividend champ (with 28 years of consecutive dividend raises), perfect for the purpose of generating current income for the survival/withdrawal. Its dividend and earnings consistency are rooted in its stable business model. It is a midstream energy company, which owns and operates the pipelines and other infrastructure that is used to transport and store energy products, a need that is not going away in any foreseeable future as I can see. it owns and operates Canada’s largest natural gas distribution network.

To add to its stability, Enbridge also operates a diversified asset base with operations across North America and Europe. And in Northam America, it provides services in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and New York State. Such diversification reduces the company's risk exposure, as it is not reliant on a single region or commodity.

The remainder of this article will corroborate the above thesis with more quantitative analysis. Since the gist of the thesis is that it is a textbook example of Graham’s “defensive stocks,” these analyses will follow his framework of picking such stocks.

Graham’s method of picking defensive stocks

The framework is gathered from Graham’s classic, The Intelligent Investor. The method is detailed in my earlier article and is briefly summarized below for easy reference.

Is the company large, prominent, and conservatively financed? The specific metrics to look for are stable financial strength, consistent capital structure, and a long record of continuous dividend payments. Especially the dividend record. Graham emphasized countless times the importance of dividend records – for good reasons. In his own words, he thinks “a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating”. Has the company demonstrated an adequate level of Earnings Growth in the past? For defensive investors, growth is not the key and “adequate” is enough. In Graham’s mind, a minimum increase of at least one-third in per-share earnings in the past ten years is adequate enough. Finally, are the valuation multiples moderate? As a value investor to the core, he also recommended a series of methods for investors to gauge the price they should pay. And also, being fully aware of the uncertainties in his own method, he emphasized that you should always leave a safe margin of safety.

Is ENB large, prominent, and conservatively financed?

The answers to the first two parts are really easy in my mind: ENB is definitely a large and prominent player in midstream space. As mentioned above, Enbridge is a leader in energy transportation and distribution in North America and many overseas markets. As a transporter of energy, it operates the world’s longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system. As a distributor of energy, it owns and operates Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company and provides services to a wide customer base.

In terms of financial strength, ENB admittedly relies more heavily on debt financing. However, I do not see any concerning signs of its finances. To start, it is typical for a midstream business to rely more on debt financing. Second and more importantly, ENB’s financial strength is currently at a peak level since at least 2014 in my view. As seen in the top panel of the chart below, its total debt has been stable at around $48 billion in recent years (actually showing a slight decreasing trend). Its earnings have improved steadily over the years. As a result, when the debt is normalized by earnings, its financial strength is near a peak level. To wit, its debt/EBITDA ratio hovers around 3.8x, far below its historical average of 6.1x (see the mid panel). In the meantime, its current interest coverage ratio of 3.4x is far above its historical average of 2.3x.

Source: Seeking Alpha data.

Does ENB have a strong dividend and growth record?

My answer to this question is again a definite yes. As mentioned above, it’s a member of the elite dividend aristocrat club with 28 years of consecutive dividend raises. During this period, the dividend has grown at an average CAGR rate of 10% as seen in the chart below. In total, the stock has been paying dividends for more than 68 years.

If you recall, the minimum requirement suggested by Graham for picking defensive stocks is a 20-year track record of dividend payouts. ENB far exceeded this requirement. Its 10% CAGR growth rate is also far above the minimum requirement suggested d by Graham.

Source: ENB website

A moderate valuation

As a value investor, Graham emphasized the importance of valuation and the margin of safety. To gauge the intrinsic value of a stock, he recommended a few different methods for cross-checking purposes. Here I will use two of his methods: the Graham P/E and the Graham number. For a defensive stock, the Graham P/E is calculated as 8.5 plus twice the expected annual growth rate. This means that a stock with no expected growth should be worth about 8.5x P/E. For businesses that own assets with considerable value (like the case of ENB), the Graham Number provides further insights because the book value is completely ignored in the calculation of the P/E ratio. The Graham number incorporates both the book value and the EPS into the valuation equation. Details of the Graham number are provided in our earlier article and the end result is that:

In general, Graham cautions against paying a price of more than 15x times earnings or more than 1.5x times the book value (“BV”). However, a PE multiple above 15x could be justified if the P/BV ratio is lower than 1.5x. And vice versa. As a result, the Graham number considers both the 15x PE limit and the 1.5x P/BV limit. More specifically, the Graham number is the square root of A) 22.5 (which equals 15 times 1.5), B) the EPS, and C) the book value.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

With the above background, I will examine the Graham P/E first. In ENB’s case, consensus estimates project an EPS growth rate of 7.2% CAGR in the next 5 years ($2.12 in 2023 to $3.00 in 2027). I think the projection is reasonable considering its long-term growth rates were close to 10% as measured by its dividend payouts. With a growth rate of 7.2%, its Graham P/E should be over 20x as seen in the table below. In contrast, the stock currently trades at about 9x FWD P/E.

As a crosscheck, the table also shows my calculation of the Graham numbers. As you can see in the table, the Graham number turned out to be ~$39.7 per share (or per unit) based on its current financials. I pulled all the numbers needed in these calculations either from Seeking Alpha or Value Line. Its current market price was around $33.7 as of this writing, about 15% discount from its Graham number. The discount is not as large as that implied by the Graham P/E. But it is still a sizable discount.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Risks and final thoughts

ENB faces both the generic risks associated with the energy sector and also some specific risks. These generic risks include the environmental concern over fossil-based fuels, commodity price volatilities, et al. Here I will focus on a few risks specific to ENB. Given the company’s geographical exposure and focus on natural gas liquids and oil, it is more sensitive to climate changes in my view. For example, a mild winter could have a large impact on its earnings compared to an abnormally cold winter.

Also due to its geographical exposure, fluctuations in exchange rates can impact on its financial results. For example, a strengthening Canadian dollar would reduce the value of ENB's US dollar-denominated revenue. And finally, the exposure also requires the company to navigate through government regulation in different countries, especially Canada and the U.S.

In recent years, my feeling is that there has been increasing opposition to new pipeline projects in Canada from environmental groups and indigenous communities. In the U.S., the Biden administration has taken a quite strong position to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In summary, my overall conclusion is that the positives easily outweigh the negatives for Enbridge Inc. The stock is a textbook example of Graham’s defensive stock and an excellent choice for passive income generation. It combines generous dividends, healthy growth rates, a stable business model, and a large margin of safety.