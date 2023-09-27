Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ulta: The Ideal Choice For Long-Term Investors

Sep. 27, 2023 12:44 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)TGT2 Comments
AP Investments profile picture
AP Investments
43 Followers

Summary

  • Over the past five years, Ulta's stock has experienced a challenging period, consistently underperforming the S&P 500 index, despite its resilient financials.
  • Ulta is recognized as a high-quality compounder, known for its substantial growth in both top and bottom lines, and exceptional returns on capital. Its straightforward business model adds to its.
  • Ulta's current price may present an attractive buying opportunity, as it combines quality with favorable pricing, a combination that often prompts investor action.

Khloe Kardashian Appears At ULTA Beauty"s West Hills Store To Promote Kardashian Beauty Hair Care And Styling Line

Frazer Harrison

My Thesis

Over the past five years, Ulta's (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock has encountered a challenging period despite its resilient financials, consistently underperforming the S&P 500 index. The reasons behind this trend remain unclear. However, I believe that this downward trend is

This article was written by

AP Investments profile picture
AP Investments
43 Followers
I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor; please conduct your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

p
pdrozin
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (2.14K)
The expected growth for $ULTA over the next few years is single digit, quite below the historical growth that has allowed for higher multiples. My guess is that at least for the moment the market is resetting the multiple for this stock, lower, due to slower growth forecast. I love the company just don't think the price is attractive yet. Thanks for the article.
AP Investments profile picture
AP Investments
Today, 1:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (11)
@pdrozin I totally get your point. It is possible that we're seeing multiple contractions right now. Yet, even with these negative implications, I see it as a buy
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.