Exxon Mobil: Big Market Changes

Sep. 27, 2023 12:58 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)HES6 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil's third quarter report is expected to be strong due to the increase in oil prices and margin expansion.
  • OPEC's production cuts are causing an increase in heavy oil prices and a decrease in the discount. This threatens the profitability of the US refining industry.
  • The completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada may permanently change the relationship between heavy oil and light oil, impacting the refining industry's profits.
  • The Beaumont Refinery expansion will handle Permian light oil production. This could begin a refining industry trend.
  • The third quarter also will benefit from new low cost production and the sales of high cost production.
Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has long been a leader in accommodating market changes. Some changes are obvious like the increase in the price of oil that should lead to a very good third quarter report as well as

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.67K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

j
jpodell
Today, 2:09 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
Hi LP - thanks for the insight - particularly about refineries. I'm curious based on your analysis which refining and energy stocks do you see being hurt by Exxon's play. thanks!!
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 2:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.32K)
With a new F.P.S.O. schedule at one per/year (minus 24') in Guyana. Their new 250K bpd light crude processing at Beaumont. Golden Pass LNG opening in 24'...XOM is a $460 billion Growth Company.

XOM has more new F.C.F. drivers coming online than any other super-major.

Invest in growth, buy XOM; that phrase hasn't been used for an oil company in decades.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (14.2K)
LONG XOM hoping for good report and dividend increase.

Allday
R
R Phillips
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (655)
LP,

Thanks for the update.

WRT the Transamerica pipeline, which Canadian firms will be the biggest beneficiary. I have a decent exposure to CVE.

Thanks for another great review.
J
JeffreyFMarley
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (514)
Aaaaaahhhh, oh nuthin, just another diamond analysis from Long Player, thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
