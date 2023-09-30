Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD Vs. VIG: 3 Reasons One Is The Hands Down Better Buy

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares are two beloved dividend exchange-traded funds, and for good reasons.
  • VIG is the gold standard dividend aristocrat and future aristocrat ETF, far superior to ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF.
  • SCHD is the gold standard high-yield blue-chip ETF and one of the few value ETFs to beat the S&P over the last decade.
  • One of these is a wonderful ETF that is expected to deliver 12% long-term returns and 11% to 13% long-term income growth.
  • But the other is 25% undervalued, trading at 9X cash-adjusted earnings, could deliver nearly 400% returns in the next decade, and over the next 30 years deliver about 3X more income than the other.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

In a recent article, I updated my family's target portfolio plan for our $2.5 million family charity hedge fund.

At the moment, I wouldn't buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF™ (

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, Company Screener, and more. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
  • my family's $2.5 million family charity hedge fund
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • real-time email notifications of all my personal buys 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
107.11K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 7:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (820)
SCHD is my biggest ETF holding. Yes, I have a couple others, but SCHD is core in my view.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.