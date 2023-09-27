Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Consumer Is Toast

Sep. 27, 2023
Summary

  • The American consumer makes up approximately 70% of all U.S. economic activity.
  • However, the consumer has lost considerable buying power since the start of 2021.
  • In addition, the jobs market is deteriorating, excess Covid savings have been spent, and consumer debt is rising as are credit card loss rates.
  • So, how can markets advance and the economy thrive when the overall consumer class is looking more and more like 'toast'?
  • The myriad headwinds facing consumers and those impacts on the overall market are addressed in the paragraphs below.
Symbol for a trend change at the stock market. Hand turns a dice and changes the symbol of a bear to a bull to indicate the change from the bear market to a bull market.

Fokusiert

If you live for having it all, what you have is never enough."― Vicki Robin

My regular Seeking Alpha followers know I have been quite pessimistic on the economy and the markets for many months now. There are myriad reasons

I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of XRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

SnowLeopard25 profile picture
SnowLeopard25
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (204)
Good summary, and unemployment may take a hit if the UAW strike goes longer. Also, long-term interest rates are likely to continue to rise, even if short term rate hikes are paused.... more pain
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (24.17K)
@SnowLeopard25

Yep, unfortunately, 'Pain' is going to be a big theme in the months ahead
t
tt.hiline
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (39)
Please send this to the morons that keep raising interest rates NOW!!
Today, 1:28 PM
Comments (24.17K)
@tt.hiline

Unfortunately, they have to correct for their projection was inflation was temporary and transitionary all through 2021.

10 Year hits 4.6% for first time since 2007, oil at highest level since last November....

Fed: We may need a bigger boat.....
Random Logic profile picture
Random Logic
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (6.65K)
@tt.hiline Your urgency is misplaced. Congress has been spending like the proverbial drunken sailor leaving Fed with the monetary role of javelin catcher.
