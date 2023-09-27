Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Was Wrong About Warner Bros. Discovery (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 27, 2023 1:12 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery has significant potential with its streaming platform, Max, offering the best original content globally.
  • WBD's recent success with the movie Barbie and its upcoming movie lineup contribute to its competitive advantage.
  • The company's streaming service, Max, has room for growth, especially internationally, and subscriber growth is expected to improve in the coming years.
  • WBD's fundamentals should improve, leading to strengthening sentiment and a higher stock price in future years.

Entrance of Warner Bros Studio Tour in London

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I recently published a bearish article on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), "WBD." However, after additional analysis, I admit I was wrong. My conclusion was hasty. Instead of focusing on WBD's free cash flow, I focused more on its

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.68K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Comments (5)

v
vavemula
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (584)
Nun II, Meg 2, blue beetle which were all released after Barbie have been really profitable not much as Barbie but will move the needle in terms of cash flow and improvement in the studio division . So
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:05 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.9K)
@vavemula WB is still the best movie studio globally.
S
SpitshineKid
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (69)
Emmy wins does not necessarily convert to viewer loyalty. Quality doesn't correlate to box office. Also the new WGA contract agreements (and pending SAG contract demands) will weigh on profitability to some degree. they'll have to make smaller cheaper movies to remain profitable I would think. Only good management can help this company.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:06 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.9K)
@SpitshineKid That’s true, management hasn’t proved itself yet.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (4.2K)
It was kitchen sink. Post mergers are like that.
