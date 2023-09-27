Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Muni Impact Investors Can Help Issuers Ace Their ESG Tests

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • Muni impact bonds require clear goals and measurable results to attract investors and make a positive impact on communities.
  • Active investor engagement is crucial in helping issuers determine their purpose and meet investors' ESG expectations.
  • School districts offer a range of opportunities for impact bond projects, such as improving facilities and supporting student education, with specific metrics to measure progress.

market trading which including of Corporate, Fix income, Bond valuation, Government bond, Secularization and Municipal. Wealth management with risk diversification concept.

Maximusnd

By Marc Uy

The degree of success of muni impact bonds often stems from showing issuers how they’ll be graded.

There’s no substitute for studying hard. But when the subject is expansive, it also helps to know what you’ll be

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.37K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.