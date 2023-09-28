Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: Block Out The Negative Headlines And Follow The Buy Signals

Sep. 28, 2023 8:30 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)GM, STLA, TSLA5 Comments
JR Research
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Since my previous update, Ford Motor Company investors have outperformed the S&P 500 well before the historic UAW strike even started.
  • The Company has made more constructive progress with the UAW than its peers, but a favorable outcome is not guaranteed.
  • F could be more exposed to UAW demands if the union adds more pressure, potentially impacting the company's bottom line and EV transition ambitions.
  • Despite the financial media doom and gloom, Ford dip buyers have largely ignored these headlines as they accumulated more shares at attractive valuations.
  • I urge Ford holders to similarly block out the media negativity from their investing process and focus on the Buy signals on Ford stock, which remain valid.
United Auto Workers Hold Limited Strikes As Contract Negotiations Expire

Bill Pugliano

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) investors who decided to add more exposure in early August (based on my previous update) haven't been hurt. I updated F holders well before the UAW decided to commence its historic strike against the Detroit

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.08K Followers

Comments (5)

pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 9:41 AM
Premium
Comments (1.21K)
Sweet opportunity if volatility’s your thing. It sure is mine, thanks for the read
E
EBIX EBUCKS
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (3.06K)
I don’t see any valid reasons to buy F in this article. Basically, if everything goes right, which seems unlikely to happen, F might go up a bit…
J
J2568
Today, 9:37 AM
Comments (6.74K)
@EBIX EBUCKS ford just went through the arguably the best three years the industry has ever seen and the shares didn’t move appreciably. So as costs rise, margins normalize and the EV market becomes wildly over saturated it’s suddenly a good buy…….if I were you I would back up the truck.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.37K)
Your article makes me ponder. F and GM both seem tempting, but I have been diligent about avoiding Planes, Trains or Automobiles when we appear to be on the precipice of a recession of unknown timing, severity and duration. Add to the mix the UAW strike that could very well escalate tomorrow, and the potential shutdown of the U. S. Government this weekend, and now doesn't appear to be a good time to buy F notwithstanding its apparent value, yield and appreciation potential. I admittedly have a bias against Transports of any kind, genus or species other than midstream pipelines such as EPD, MPLX and ET.
u
underdog6713
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (219)
Thanks. Agree.
