Ford: Block Out The Negative Headlines And Follow The Buy Signals
Summary
- Since my previous update, Ford Motor Company investors have outperformed the S&P 500 well before the historic UAW strike even started.
- The Company has made more constructive progress with the UAW than its peers, but a favorable outcome is not guaranteed.
- F could be more exposed to UAW demands if the union adds more pressure, potentially impacting the company's bottom line and EV transition ambitions.
- Despite the financial media doom and gloom, Ford dip buyers have largely ignored these headlines as they accumulated more shares at attractive valuations.
- I urge Ford holders to similarly block out the media negativity from their investing process and focus on the Buy signals on Ford stock, which remain valid.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) investors who decided to add more exposure in early August (based on my previous update) haven't been hurt. I updated F holders well before the UAW decided to commence its historic strike against the Detroit three: Ford, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) in September.
As such, F investors have outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) since then, suggesting market operators have likely reflected significant pessimism. While I acknowledge that the UAW's decision to strike is a highly significant event, as it upended the pre-strike negotiations, Ford could still emerge with less damage than its peers.
Accordingly, Ford seems to have made more constructive progress with UAW as auto workers expanded their strikes against General Motors and Stellantis. However, Ford investors shouldn't jump to a premature conclusion of a favorable outcome despite the recent progress.
Furthermore, Ford could be more exposed than its peers to UAW demands if UAW President Shawn Fain decides to add more pressure on Ford, as he was upset about the company's decision to pause construction on its $3.5B battery plant. Fain stressed the decision as a "threatening tactic to cut jobs, accusing Ford of not supporting a just transition to electric vehicles."
Despite that, Ford's "better relationship" with the UAW could be a critical factor supporting favorable buying sentiments on F, corroborated by the union's decision not to escalate the labor unrest against CEO Jim Farley and his team. However, with Ford's UAW-linked workforce accounting for about 33% of its total U.S. workforce, the company needs to tread water carefully, given the significant demands from the union.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk indicated bluntly in a recent X post, highlighting the unsustainability of UAW's demands for a "40% pay raise *and* a 32-hour workweek." He believes it's a "sure way to drive GM, Ford, and Chrysler bankrupt in the fast lane."
While the union has reportedly curtailed its pay raise demands from 40% to 36%, it would still be a substantial increase that could be detrimental to Ford's bottom line and EV transition ambitions.
Notwithstanding these challenges, analysts have likely reflected adjusted EBIT headwinds, given the ongoing spat. Accordingly, Ford's automotive adjusted EBIT is estimated to fall by nearly 9% in FY24 before a sharp recovery of 15.3% in FY25.
As such, it seems likely that Wall Street expects Ford's medium-term profitability to remain sound, suggesting a temporary blip in its transition efforts. However, the fluidity of the negotiations with the UAW leadership during the historic strike is expected to keep momentum investors at bay.
Hence, dip buyers considering adding more exposure to F at the current levels must be prepared to hang on tight or even average down if necessary, anticipating downside volatility.
Interestingly, F's $11 critical support level has held firmly despite the negative pessimism fanned by the financial media. Furthermore, I highlighted that F has outperformed the S&P 500 since my previous update.
As such, buying sentiments have remained remarkably robust on F, indicating dip-buyers' confidence about F's valuation at the current levels. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned Ford stock a "B+" valuation grade, suggesting it's relatively attractive compared to its sector peers at the current levels.
That said, I urge buyers to allocate their capital wisely, spreading it out over time, given the current uncertainties, taking advantage of the potential downswings to load up at more attractive valuations.
Rating: Maintain Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (5)