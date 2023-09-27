Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enovis Making Good Choices, But Not Seeing The Rewards

Sep. 27, 2023 1:23 PM ETEnovis Corporation (ENOV)ZBH
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers

Summary

  • The acquisition of LimaCorporate provides Enovis with cost synergy opportunities, access to cross-selling opportunities in Europe, new technologies (like customizable 3D printing), and solid growth.
  • Enovis has been reporting better margins and strong growth in its Recon business, outperforming not only in the hip/knee business, but in extremities as well.
  • I've never really embraced Enovis, but I do think the valuation is too low relative to the growth and margin opportunities here.

Knee Brace Running Up A Granite Boulder In The Mountains

MichaelSvoboda/E+ via Getty Images

I freely admit to not having been the biggest fan of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) since the company that used to be Colfax split into Enovis and ESAB (ESAB). My issues with

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.