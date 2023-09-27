Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity CEFs: One Day, Sanity Will Return To This Clown Show In CEFs

Sep. 27, 2023 12:56 PM ET4 Comments
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We've entered the Theater of the Absurd when leveraged funds can rise to 80% to 100% market price premiums when their NAVs are collapsing to all-time lows.
  • On the other hand, very defensive option-income CEFs continue to lose valuation in a very difficult market environment.
  • I don't care if this is about who actually owns these funds and who is selling them. This should never be happening in this negative market environment.
  • If institutional shareholders can't see the value of funds that write call options and even buy put options on S&P 500 portfolios, then they're as clueless as retail shareholders.
  • I've never seen such blatant disregard for a fund's NAV, NAV yield and most importantly, NAV performance, as I see right now. And I've been following equity CEFs since 2008.

Spotlight on boy (8-10) in clown outfit, hands on hips, low angle view

Adam Taylor/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I don't know how long it's going to take, but there will come a day when some smart institutional buyers see the opportunity that's developing in some of the most defensive option-income CEFs you can own, even

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary.   ~ Douglas Albo 

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs:  Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.91K Followers

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

o
outlook69
Today, 1:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (305)
Thank you Doug. I hope the institutional shareholders don't know something we do not.
Chowder profile picture
Chowder
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (20.09K)
@outlook69 something to keep in mind is that September is the fiscal year end for a lot of the huge funds. September has historically been the worst performing month of the year and it's because this is when these huge fund managers do their tax loss selling for the year and window dress their portfolios in advance of putting their annual reports together.

The market was up nicely YTD going into August and fund managers wanted to lock those gains in. In doing so, they also sell some losers in an effort to manage taxes.

All of this adds an extra element of price volatility and one simply needs to position themselves with the better quality assets and show some patience.
e
eaiken
Today, 1:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (114)
For many people, clowns are the stuff of nightmares. It is often amazing how long it takes for the "smart money" to recover its intelligence. A person can slowly buy the Eaton funds you've listed plus MCN, which you mentioned earlier today, and be paid to wait. For new investors in these funds, the risk may be low, but for those who are already invested, they may need to hold on tight as the clowns appear to control the rollercoaster.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.