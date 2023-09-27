Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding 7% To 22%

Sep. 27, 2023 1:48 PM ETENB, ENB:CA, OCSL, TRMD
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.42K Followers

Summary

  • High-yield stocks are currently more attractive than tech stocks because tech stocks rallied this year on no growth, while banks fell on very high growth and energy flatlined.
  • Today you can find stocks with very high yields, whose payouts are nevertheless very well covered by free cash flow.
  • I explore three quality dividend stocks with yields between 7% and 22%.

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

High Yield, Low Risk opportunities are rare, but do exist.

JamesBrey

High-yield stocks are some of the best equities you can invest in today. There are high-yield names in every market, but today, with financials and (until recently) energy being

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.42K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.