Amkor Technology: Recent Price Action Provides An Entry Opportunity

Sep. 27, 2023 2:15 PM ETAmkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)
Matthew Roever profile picture
Matthew Roever
20 Followers

Summary

  • The recent price drop due to insider selling presents a buying opportunity because it is not tied to the company's performance.
  • The company is globally diversified and expanding, with a new manufacturing facility under construction in Vietnam and potential for a new facility in the US.
  • Amkor has strengthened substantially in the last 5 years, leading to its inclusion in the SOX index.
  • Commodification of the OSAT industry, high fixed costs, and key customer risk must be considered.

Investment Thesis

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is the leading OSAT company technologically, and second largest by revenue. The company provides packaging and testing services for communication devices, automotive and industrial, consumer devices, and computing. Amkor is globally diversified and expanding. Recent price drops due to

Matthew Roever profile picture
Matthew Roever
20 Followers
My goal is to identify and perform in depth research on companies that will drive long-term growth and market beating returns. Strong companies are defined by top of industry execution, strong historic and future growth trends, in demand products with strong customer relationships, and capital allocation strategies that grow the company and reward shareholders. I am a long-term growth investor and short-term options trader.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

