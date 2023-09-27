Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing Suffers Big Loss On Air France-KLM Blow

Sep. 27, 2023 2:28 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), AFLYYEADSF, EADSY5 Comments
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing's stock has lost momentum due to supply chain issues and continued problems at Spirit AeroSystems, overshadowing positive news such as higher Boeing 737 MAX deliveries.
  • Boeing is losing out on orders to Airbus in campaigns where they go head-to-head, such as with Air France-KLM.
  • Air France-KLM is favoring Airbus for its fleet plan, with Boeing losing its single aisle share and Airbus dominating the wide body segment.
KLM Boeing 787 Dreamliner landing at Schiphol Airport

Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Boeing stock has significantly lost momentum this year due to continued issues in the supply chain which are affecting the defense business. And on the commercial airplanes side, continued issues at Spirit AeroSystems (SPR

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.11K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (1.39K)
Really a European Airline looks to European Airbus for airliners. I'm shocked!
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (5.38K)
“That Boeing would look at Airbus for its Boeing 737 fleet is a bigger surprise”

in the end everyone will stand in a circle and look at each other 😅 or did you mean KLM looking at Airbus?

jokes aside, thanks for the thorough analysis and for the excellent article!
m
matarredondatony
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (247)
Excellent article.
Extremely good news for Rolls Royce.
e
elfie
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (571)
Orders are so long-term. Unfortunately supply chain issues have Hurt them. As soon as these are resolved, order flow will be enormous. Patience.
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
Today, 2:38 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (13.89K)
great, accurate article.
Airbus is making major strides esp. in the country (France) where Airbus widebodies are built.
There will have to be a very compelling case by Boeing to put the 777X into the AF/KL fleet given that the A350-1000 has more range and very close per seat economics, lower trip costs, and a slightly smaller size.

Air France/KLM also said that the Russia airspace embargo is a key reason why they chose the A350 over the B787. The need for a surplus of range is high right now and the A350 delivers that at a fairly low incremental cost if it is not needed. It will take the 777-8, the smaller member of the 777X family, to match the A350-1000's range.

The A350 is also flying now; the Group wants deliveries in just a couple years and it is still questionable whether Boeing will deliver even on the delayed 2025 timeline.
