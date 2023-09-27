Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northwest Pipe: Robust Project Demand And Backlog Growth

Sep. 27, 2023 2:29 PM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)
Summary

  • Northwest Pipe Company reports strong long-term demand for water infrastructure projects and short-term demand for engineered steel pressure pipe projects.
  • Internationalization efforts in Canada, Latin America, or Asia could bring substantial net sales growth.
  • Management reported a significant amount of backlog for SPP water infrastructure steel pipe products. The company usually receives payments within 30 days of invoicing.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) recently reported strong long-term demand for water infrastructure projects, and short-term demand for engineered steel pressure pipe projects. Given the balance sheet and previous experience in the M&A markets, I think that inorganic growth could enhance

This article was written by

I worked for a large investment group for some years. Right now, I only take care of my stocks. I do valuation models, and focus on FCF growth. You can contact met if you need more information about my articles, and my models. I am not a financial adviser. I do not give readers financial advice. The information I offer does not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NWPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

