HQL: Hold Your Investments In This Healthcare CEF For Strong, Steady Yield

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tekla Life Sciences Investors invests primarily in biotechnology stocks, and 10-12 large-cap biotech stocks (50% of total holdings) sets the trend and price direction for this fund.
  • Poor price growth of biotech stocks thus has resulted in a huge price loss for this fund. However, the HQL closed-end fund has delivered consistent strong yields over the years.
  • Despite poor price growth, I am bullish about the biotech sector due to aging demographics, adoption of new medical products, and robust M&A activities.
  • HQL’s existing investors should enjoy such strong yield and wait for some sizable price growth in order to sell out their stakes at an opportune moment.
Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) is a closed-ended equity mutual fund, or CEF, that invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund offers strong and steady yield to its investors by

This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.14K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

Comments (1)

WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 2:55 PM
Premium
Comments (3.01K)
Why do you prefer it over its sister fund HQH? Aren’t they almost identical?
