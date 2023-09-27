Sagimet Biosciences: Recent IPO With Emerging Positive Data In NASH
Summary
- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. develops FASN inhibitors for diseases related to dysfunctional lipid metabolism.
- Their lead candidate, Denifanstat, shows promising results in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.
- The company has a strong safety profile and sufficient cash to last until 2025.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) develops fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors targeting diseases emerging from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. The company has been in existence for nearly two decades, but changed its name to Sagimet in 2019, and IPO-ed in July. Its pipeline looks like this:
Lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne. Their second candidate is TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of various types of cancers.
FASN is a key enzyme in lipogenesis, which produces excess liver fat in NASH patients. NASH has three key drivers - liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. Inhibiting FASN improves each of these three drivers. A phase 2b trial named FASCINATE recently published data that showed statistically significant improvements in each of these three metrics. These results are consistent with a previous phase 2a study, and informs confidence in the phase 2b liver biopsy results expected in 1Q 2024.
In June, the company presented at FASCINATE-2. Data showed a dose-dependent reduction in liver fat. The molecule was well-tolerated and met the primary endpoint in an interim readout. 67% of treated patients achieved a ≥30% reduction in liver fat at week 26 compared to 18% placebo (p<0.001) as assessed by MRI-PDFF. The molecule also decreased LDL cholesterol with statistical significance. Circulating blood lipid profile also improved.
I should quote Rohit Loomba, M.D., M.H.Sc., Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego, a highly regarded NASH expert who presented the data, who sums it up succinctly:
The level of response observed in denifanstat-treated patients at week 26 is consistent with prior clinical results and encouraging, especially given the favorable tolerability profile. We are excited by the observed improvement across biomarkers, including a statistically significant 12.4 mg/dL reduction in LDL cholesterol and an increase in endogenous FGF21 by 73.1%. FGF21 is a hormone that regulates important metabolic pathways, in particular insulin sensitivity, and has been known to decrease hepatocyte injury while suppressing inflammation and fibrosis. At week 26, denifanstat-treated patients had an observable change in circulating blood lipid composition with a decrease in the di-/triglycerides that are unregulated in NASH and an increase in cardioprotective polyunsaturated di-/triglycerides. These denifanstat-driven improvements are consistent with the Phase 2a FASCINATE-1 findings.
As Dr Loomba noted, the safety profile of the molecule is very strong. There were no adverse events above grade 3; there were only 2 grade 3 AEs, both in a Chinese cohort. There were a very small percentage of patients dropping off the trial due to an adverse event.
They have two other product candidates, both FASN, one for acne and the other for cancer (solid tumors including rGBM). Both are licensed to Ascelitis in China. The acne asset established clinical proof of concept in a phase 1 trial and positive phase 2 topline data was also announced in May. Here’s the data:
In May 2023, Sagimet’s license partner for China, Ascletis Bioscience, announced Phase 2 topline results for denifanstat in acne vulgaris, reporting a statistically significant 61.3% reduction in total lesion count in patients treated with once daily, 50mg of denifanstat for 12 weeks, compared to a 34.2% reduction with placebo. Ascletis reported a statistically significant 65.0% reduction in inflammatory lesion count at 50mg denifanstat compared to a 31.4% reduction with placebo.
The oncology candidate also published phase 1 proof of concept data, and a phase 3 rGBM trial is now enrolling, with interim data expected this year.
Financials
SGMT has a market cap of $218mn and a cash balance of $$18.5 million as of June 30, 2023, however, they raised $86.2 million in net proceeds in an IPO. Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $4.7 million while general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $2.4 million. That is an impossibly low pair of figures for a company with late stage trials, and the reason, perhaps, is that much of these trials were/are run in China. Anyhow, the company says the cash is enough to last them till 2025.
There’s a large retail presence in the ownership structure of this new IPO. There are a few insider purchases, and FMR LLC is a key holder, but this data is not yet mature.
Risks
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. is a new IPO, so that has its inherent risk. Moreover, it is just now producing data from the U.S., but a lot of the backstory seems to be in China, with considerable data from Chinese patients whose applicability to the U.S. market has been regularly questioned by the FDA. Moreover, their cash position is shaky, and if not for that very low spend, I would have been severely worried.
Bottom Line
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. is doing some novel science, and the association of Dr Rohit Loomba is convincing, as it was designed to be. The NASH market is highly differentiated in the pipeline, and I have covered this widely before. I will continue watching this company for the time being, and may feel more interested once they present biopsy data.
