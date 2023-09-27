Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNQ: REIT Crash May Continue As Inflation Rebounds

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.76K Followers

Summary

  • The real estate sector, particularly REITs, has been underperforming for the past two years.
  • The bond market strongly influences REITs' performance due to the impact on property market capitalization rates.
  • VNQ is overvalued compared to inflation-indexed bonds and may face further declines due to negative trends in REIT operating incomes.

Exploding blocks

PM Images

Over most of the past two years, the real estate sector has been the worst-performing of all significant equity segments. REITs also lag significantly behind year-to-date and over recent months. The popular REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.76K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

g
grcinak
Today, 3:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.75K)
@Harrison Schwartz

PhD, level thesis. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!..........

Thank you.

.
r
rbrown8016
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (237)
Last I checked I think commercial office property made up about 6% on VNQ. There is certainly too much office space in the US, although new properties (built in the last 10 years) will probably do much better than old office properties. In any case, I've certainly increased my bond allocation recently but as a long-term investor it seems like this is a great time to acquire REITs. Perhaps bond yields will remain high for years...or perhaps the FED will drive the economy into a ditch next year and drop rates. I have no idea. But many REITs are solid with long-term leases, good balance sheets and valuable real physical assets that will be needed regardless of what happens with the economy or interest rates. I'm still buying REITs and will hold them. I like to swim upstream. It has paid off really well over the last 30 years of my investing career.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.