Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innovative Industrial: The 9% Yield Doesn't Signal A Cut

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties, the only US-listed cannabis REIT, comes attached to a hefty dividend yield of 9.0%.
  • Despite concerns about the sustainability of its payouts, the dividend remains covered, and the company continues to grow its top line and AFFO/share.
  • Overall, Innovative Industrial's strong top and bottom line growth in a tough macro environment underscores its resilient characteristics.

Smiling Man in Industrial Cannabis Growing Room Holding Bag of Packaged Product Ready for Sale

halbergman

High dividend yields in REITs can appear compelling. However, very high yields in the sector usually signal issues. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), the only pure U.S.-listed cannabis REIT, is currently attached to a rather significant yield of 9.0%. Given the

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [ >250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.55K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.