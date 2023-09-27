This Is No Time For Celebration, The Oil Rally Is Just Getting Started
Summary
- U.S. crude storage will not build during refinery maintenance season.
- This will result in a very tight domestic market that will reduce U.S. crude exports.
- In combination with the voluntary cuts from Saudi and Russia, the global oil market is going to get very tight.
- Backwardation should march on higher still. This is only just getting started.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
In our WCTW this Monday, we wrote that the oil market (CL1:COM) is not prepared for what's coming. The U.S. has, in essence, bailed out the rest of the world from an oil supply shortage, but that is about to come to an end. With U.S. crude storage failing to build and likely trend lower by mid-October, U.S. crude exports should fall. The combination of falling U.S. crude exports coupled with Saudi and Russia's voluntary cuts should send the physical oil market into a frenzy.
We are already seeing eye-popping backwardation, and there's more to come.
If you thought March/April 2022 was bad, you haven't seen the real thing yet. We are talking about real supply cuts this time, not some fantasy potential supply drop.
What makes this time even more beautiful is that the IEA will be well behind the eight ball. As we wrote in our report two weeks ago, IEA really messed up by assuming massive builds in H1 2024. What they should've done instead is caution everyone that the market is about to get very tight. But nope, as a political outfit now more than an energy agency, it chose a completely different path, one that should inevitably lead the world into a crisis.
And similar to the path the IEA took when Russia invaded Ukraine telling the world that Russian oil production would fall by ~3 million b/d, this time around, it is preaching the exact opposite: ample supply.
But as the title of this OMF suggests, this is no time for celebration, this is no time for pats on the back, because this is only just getting started.
Our latest U.S. crude storage forecast shows non-existent crude builds during refinery maintenance season. We have one last rush of U.S. crude exports and that's it. U.S. crude storage will likely stay flat to higher into year-end because U.S. crude exports will fall. This is what we expect and the end result is a much tighter global oil market environment.
So for readers trying to stay ahead of the curve, please do not expect U.S. commercial crude storage to fall well below ~400 million bbls. We are already tight and so the market will force relief one way or another.
Dominos are falling...
One of the bear factors was demand, but demand is holding up well. Unlike some of the bulls argue, we don't see demand as being robust, but it's not terrible like the bears are claiming. Refining margins will continue to remain under pressure as crude tightness gets even tighter. Bears will point to falling refining margins as a sign of demand weakness, when in reality, it's just crude tightness.
Oil, in the meantime, will continue to climb the wall of worries. Recession, high interest rates, lower refining margins, OPEC+ spare capacity, all of these things will prevent people from seeing the bigger picture, and that's that the marginal supply has all but peaked.
And the U.S., being the largest growth in supply over the last decade, is all but on its last leg. The oil market is firmly in the hands of the Saudis and they can do however they please going forward.
So this is no time for celebration because it's only just getting started. Buckle up, extreme tightness in the physical market is coming.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)