REITs Or BDCs For Your Retirement Portfolio?

Sep. 27, 2023 3:39 PM ET
Summary

  • This article compares the returns for two of the higher yield sectors - real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business development companies (BDCs).
  • BDCs have easily outperformed REITs over the short and long term, as discussed below, along with where BDC stocks and bonds fit into your portfolio.
  • For the same income with less risk, it's better to invest 50% less capital in BDC stocks at 11.5% and BDC bonds at 7.5% compared to equity REITs at 5.3%.
  • BDCs have been deleveraging, previously reduced fixed borrowing rates, shifting portfolios into secured assets in non-cyclical sectors with stronger covenants, and improving net interest margins.
  • These changes have resulted in much stronger balance sheets ready for anything from an economic recession to an overheated economy driving inflation and higher rates.
Mature couple drinking champagne out on the deck.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

As discussed in "This High-Yield Sector Continues To Pummel REITs" and "REITs Continue To Underperform BDCs," business development companies ("BDCs") have easily outperformed real estate investment trusts ("REITs") over the short and long term for many reasons

Comments (1)

D
Dangerous with Crayons
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (758)
can you backtest longer then 4 years? Reits have been adversly impacted by rising rates and BDC's favorably.

Should rates fall, reits may experience a tailwind vs BDC's who would lose income.

Debt costs were considered too when I was writing this.

Looking forward to a response as this looks cherrypicked and I could see it misleading investors who aren't as well versed in the space.
