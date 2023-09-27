DXP Enterprises: High Buyback Yield And A Tailwind From High Oil Prices
Summary
- The company has booked 11 consecutive quarters of sequential sales increases, and the buyback yield was 6.15% for H1 2023.
- I expect revenues and EBITDA to improve in the second half of 2023 to be strong thanks to high oil prices.
- In my view, DXP Enterprises should be worth at least 8x EV/adjusted EBITDA as I think the peak of the current cycle is at least a year away.
- This translates into around $49.28 per share or an upside potential of 44.7%.
Introduction
I’m constantly on the lookout for small cap companies with growing revenues and improving margins to add to my portfolio and among the stocks that popped up on my radar screen is DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE). It’s a business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services that has a streak of 11 consecutive quarters of sequential sales increases. In addition, its EBITDA margin has been improving over the past few years and surpassed the 10% mark in Q1 2023. In my view, the company looks undervalued as the P/E ratio on a TTM basis stands at below 10x while the average diluted share count decreased by 7.9% between June 2022 and June 2023. Let’s review.
Overview of the business and financials
DXP Enterprises was established in 1908 and is the largest pump distributor in North America. Its business is split into three segments, namely Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers business accounts for about two-thirds of revenues and specializes in offering MRO products and services, including rotating equipment, power transmission, hose, fluid power, and metal working products. This segment includes about 150 service centers and employs about 1,600 people, with the oil and gas market accounting for about a quarter of its sales (see slide 15 here). The Supply Chain Services business, in turn, is involved in supply chain management solutions, including inventory management, procurement, and transportation. It employs around 360 people, and it has about 80 customer facilities (see slide 17 here). And finally, the Innovative Pumping Solutions segment is involved in the manufacturing of custom pump packages as well as private label pumps. This business includes 11 production facilities and employs about 300 people (see slide 16 here).
DXP Enterprises relies on both organic growth and acquisitions to expand its business and it has bought over a dozen small companies since 2020 (see slide 8 here). The focus of the company’s M&A strategy is delivering stable and profitable growth, and this includes both bolt-on acquisitions and stand-alone businesses. DXP Enterprises has acquired two companies in 2023 so far - Riordan Materials, and Florida Valve EMD. They are providers of valves, wastewater treatment, odor control, pumping and biosolids products and the purchase consideration stood at $11.3 million (see page 12 here). Unfortunately, DXP Enterprises does not provide pro-forma results for these two companies.
Overall, DXP Enterprises operates in a somewhat cyclical business and free cash flow (FCF) conversion rates tend to peak at the height of cycles. During downturns, the company typically weathers the storm through releasing working capital and limiting M&A and I think this strategy has been working well as adjusted EBITDA has been positive for over 15 years and the average FCF conversion rate over that period has been over 60%.
While DXP Enterprises does not distribute a dividend, it has a strategy of opportunistic share buybacks, and it currently has an $85 million share repurchase program. In H1 2023 alone, the company bought back 1.09 million shares at an average price of $30.49 per share. This represents a buyback yield of 6.15% in just six months.
Turning our attention to the latest available financial results, I think that Q2 2023 was a strong period for DXP Enterprises as the business continued to experience a tailwind from strong demand in the oil and gas sector thanks to high energy prices. Sales grew by 16.4% year on year to $428 million as organic sales rose by 20.2% while acquisitions added another $7.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 10.6% and adjusted EBITDA has now been above $30 million for five consecutive quarters.
The company said that it’s optimistic about continued sales and profit improvement in the second part of the year and that there are potentially secular trends in the early stages in the energy, power, chemicals, and aerospace sectors.
Looking at the balance sheet, assets and liabilities barely changed during the first half of 2023. FCF was $9.9 million as working capital increased, and the company spent a total of $33.6 million on share buybacks. Net debt was $410.4 million, which I consider to be a manageable level as it’s equal to 2.7x the adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis.
Overall, I think that DXP Enterprises booked strong financial results for the first half of 2023 and considering the company has strong momentum and oil prices are currently near $100 per barrel, I’m optimistic that the results for the second half could be even better.
Looking at the valuation, DXP Enterprises has an enterprise value of $980.1 million as of the time of writing and the company is trading at an EV/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.3x on a TTM basis. In my view, DXP Enterprises should be worth at least 8x EV/adjusted EBITDA as I think the peak of the current cycle is at least a year away thanks to high oil prices. This translates into $49.28 per share or an upside potential of 44.7% as of the time of writing.
Turning our attention to the downside risks, I think that the major one is that I could be wrong and we're near the peak of the cycle in the company’s market. BNP Paribas recently predicted a shallow recession in the US from January to July 2024 and this could lead to lower oil prices in the near future. While the EBITDA of DXP Enterprises typically remains positive during market downturns, the performance of its share price is not as impressive as it’s less than a third of the record high reached in December 2013.
Investor takeaway
DXP Enterprises operates in a cyclical business, but its financial performance is receiving a boost from high oil prices, and I expect its results for the second half of 2023 to be strong. The company has a high buyback yield and I think that share buybacks could provide a boost for its share price over the coming months. Yet, keep an eye on oil prices as the cycle here typically peaks about twice per decade.
