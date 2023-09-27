DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has a geographically diverse presence in the Western Hemisphere. BNS has made notable progress in digital transformation with its subsidiary Tangerine and directly with its digital services. Using the dividends discount model, BNS appears overvalued, though using forward PE multiples it looks cheap.

Bank of Nova Scotia is an intriguing choice for patient and income-minded investors. Its competitive dividend yield of 6.4% trades at a forward PE of 9.2, which is lower than its Canadian peers. Given all the facts, I give BNS a buy rating.

Company Overview

Scotiabank is among the major Canadian banks with a long tradition of successfully weathering economic storms and never ceasing to pay dividends. Even during challenging times like the Great Financial Crisis, many U.S. banks were compelled to halt dividend payments, though BNS kept distributing dividends.

BNS shares similarities with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). The latter is a Spanish bank with a significant presence in emerging markets, primarily Mexico, Turkey, and Argentina. BNS is the only Canadian bank with a sizeable exposure in LATAM. From that region, it derives nearly 40% of its overall revenue. This and its strong position in its home market have led to consistent revenue growth. The chart below from Market Screener shows BNS' revenue by region.

Canada and the US constitute around 60%, while the remaining is distributed among LATAM nations. Mexico, Chile, and Peru carry the most weight in the region. Nevertheless, as evidenced by recent double-digit profit growth in the teens in Mexico, the English Caribbean, and Peru, BNS's international exposure may help contain possible losses in any region, such as the poor performance of the Colombian segment with ROE (0.7)%.

BNS has progressed well with digital transformation. Its Tangerine subsidiary is climbing among Canada's most used digital banking services. The image below from the last company presentation shows BNS's digital growth.

There is a long way to go before it reaches the top performers, such as Toronto-Dominion (TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY). However, Scotia Bank's digital banking app fares well and is fourth based on usage rank.

BNS remains a profitable bank through contributions from digital assets like Tangerine and the higher-margin wealth management division. Income composition is another contributor to stable growth. More than 40% is derived from non-interest income. BNS's Net Income Margin of 28%, which is higher than the 26% financial sector median, reflects this.

Bank Financials

BNS has the usual balance sheet composition for a traditional diversified bank. It carries less cash, uses primarily interest-bearing deposits, and uses other funding sources such as bond issuance. The table below shows some metrics I use to measure banks' solvency and liquidity. The data is taken from the last financial report.

Asset ratios: Assets structure Cash/Total Assets 5.6% Loans (total)/Total Assets 54% Personal Loans/Total Assets 8.8% Credit Cards/Total Assets 1.6% Mortgages/Total Assets 33% Commercial Loans/Total Assets 28% Fixed income securities/Total Assets 39% Liability ratios: capital structure Deposits (total)/Total Liabilities 80% NIB deposits/Total Deposits 3.4% IB deposits/Total Deposits 48% Long-term debt/Total Liabilities 14% Company notes/Total Liabilities 3.9% Equity/Total Liabilities + Equity 5.5% Solvency ratios: Loans/Deposits 79% Cash/Deposits 7.9% Borrowings (inc. bonds)/Total Assets 19.2% Click to enlarge

BNS has a good cash-to-deposit ratio of 7.9%. It is comparable to Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, 6.4% and 8.9%, respectively. The loan-to-deposit ratio is 79%, slightly higher than BMO with 71% and RY with 69%. Interest-bearing deposits dominate the banks' funding sources with 48% of total liabilities. Net Interest margins are reduced due to the higher cost of capital, though BNS efficiently mitigates its liquidity risk.

BNS realized strong deposit growth last quarter, as seen in the chart below.

The deposit base is well diversified between various customers. Demand business deposits represent 30%, while term business is 22%. Personal deposits follow different patterns: 17% are term deposits, and 22% are notice deposits. Such composition provides BNS with flexibility and efficiency while utilizing maturity transformation.

Commercial Real Estate has been an issue for the last several months. The image below shows BNS exposure to CRE.

BNS's loan composition is well diversified across various types of real estate. Residential and multi-family homes constitute 40% of the bank's loan portfolio. Office and retail represent barely 12%. REITS and industrial carry the remaining portion of the portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia has solid Basel III metrics, as seen in the table below. The data was taken from the last financial report.

Capital (in billions of dollars): Regulatory Capital 74 Tier 1 capital 64 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 55.8 Risk-Weighted Assets 451 Basel III Ratios: Regulatory capital ratio (Capital adequacy ratio) 16.9% Tier 1 ratio 14.6% CET1 ratio 12.7% LCR 133% NFSR 114% Click to enlarge

BNS capital ratios improved last quarter. CET1 has grown from 11.5% to 12.7%. BNS also maintains an A+ credit rating from S&P and a high liquidity coverage ratio of 133%, up from 122% at the same time last year. I expect a higher liquidity coverage ratio (LCR). Even 133% is adequate and exceeds Basel III guidelines. However, BBVA LCR is 174%.

BNS's profitability is not exceptional compared to other Canadian banks and BNS's historical average. The table below shows the profitability metrics I use to assess banks' efficiency. The data is from the last financial report.

ROE 10.4% RoTE 13.5% RoCET 1 11.1% ROA 0.58% Click to enlarge

BNS pays dividends with respectable yield at 6.4%. The table below compares its Canadian competitors and BBVA.

BNS dividends are best in class. Only BBVA pays dividends with higher yields.

Q3 Results

Higher inflation and interest rates have recently hampered BNS's performance due to increased finance costs and overall economic uncertainty. The Q3 figures show revenue growing 2% QoQ and 4% YoY. Diluted EPS was down 18% YoY, up 2% QoQ due to moderated expense growth (flat on a QoQ basis). Those results are a sign of improving profitability. The table below shows 3Q23 highlights.

Net interest margin (NIM) decline rate has dropped. QoQ dropped by .bps compared to YoY 12bps. The same is true for ROE and ROTE. One of the reasons for such improvement is stable expenses.

The revenue did not grow equally in all segments, as shown in the chart below.

The global banking segment realized the most significant growth, particularly its equity division, with 28% growth. Despite Colombia's poor results, Latin American operations have also performed well. The Peruvian division reported an ROE of 15.2% while the Mexican 25.0%. However, the leader is English Caribbean, with an ROE of 52.6%.

Last but not least is the income composition. BNS's net interest income to non-interest income is 128%, due to solid wealth management and international banking service. The image below shows highlights from the 3Q23 income statement.

QoQ and YoY non-interest income have risen. A high percentage of non-interest income is a buffer in uncertain economic environments.

Company Valuation

BNS has been paying significant dividends for the last few years. I use the Dividend Discount Model to value the company. I follow Professor Damodaran's framework and database.

Assumptions and inputs:

Risk-free rate equals the 5Y average of USA long-term Government bond Rate, 2.2%.

Growth rate, g, equals the 5Y average of the USA long-term Government bond Rate, 2.2%.

BNS has operations across the Western Hemisphere in more than seven countries. Thus, I use a weighted equity risk premium of 5.65%.

BNS's unlevered Beta 0.93.

BNS's debt/equity ratio is 338%.

BNS's effective tax rate is 5Y on average due to its international operations, which is 22.5%.

BNS's dividend (TTM) $3.08.

1. Calculate Levered Beta with the formula below:

Levered Beta = Unlevered Beta * (1+D*(1-T)/E).

2. Calculate the discount rate (discount rate as the cost of equity) using the resulting value for leveraged beta. The formula I use is:

Cost of Equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium).

3. Calculate the Terminal Value of dividends considering the Cost of Equity and Expected dividend growth:

Terminal Value = Dividend per share * (1 + expected dividend growth) / (Cost of Equity - Expected Dividend Growth)

4. Calculate the Present Value of Terminal Value assuming a constant discount rate for ten years.

For BNS, I get the following results:

Intrinsic value per share = $ 36.34

Current Market price = $ 45.68 on Sept 27, 2023

I compare BNS with the following banks:

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Banco Bilbao (BBVA)

Using the price-to-sales ratio, BNS is in the middle. Only BBVA is cheaper. However, using PE forward multiples, BNS is the cheapest among its Canadian peers. Given its exposure to emerging markets, BNS risk is already priced in in my view, thus providing an excellent entry price.

Risks

The primary risks for any bank are liquidity, credit, market, and operational. However, banks with international operations, especially in emerging markets, carry significant economic risk. The latter means interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates. The image below shows interest rates in the countries where BNS operates.

Chile entered a mild recession with sliding GDP and declining inflation. The Chilean Central Bank has reduced interest rates. The Mexican peso was one of the strongest EM currencies, while its Central Bank kept the rates stable. Bank of Canada closely follows the US Fed closely with its monetary policy which is reflected in Canadian interest rates. Canada, Mexico, and Chile carry the most economic risk as primary revenue sources. However, as shown, only Chile has declining rates, thus affecting the company's profit margins.

BNS liquidity risk is well managed, with a large portion of interest-bearing deposits and debt securities available for sale. Basel III metrics confirm my opinion. The loan portfolio is scattered across various borrowers, thus reducing credit risk. The operational risk is related to BNS's extensive network in the Western Hemisphere. Maintaining operations in several different countries is a challenging task. However, I believe BNS management proves its capability to deal with the inherent complexities of global banking.

Conclusion

Bank of Nova Scotia is an excellent investment for income-minded investors. BNS has operations in several countries in North and South America. Its digital presence has improved notably in the last quarters. Despite being overvalued when calculated with the dividend discount model, it is cheaper than its Canadian peers based on forward PE. On top of that, BNS pays dividends with a respectable yield. Considering the facts above, I give BNS a buy rating.