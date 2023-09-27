Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BST: Private Equity, High Interest Rates Haunt This 9.80% Yielding Science And Technology CEF

Summary

  • The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust currently makes $0.25 per share monthly distributions, offering its closed-end fund shareholders an incredible 9.80% yield.
  • However, recent distributions are estimated to be 100% return of capital, and the CEF's faltering share price indicates its underlying assets are not performing well enough to cover the distribution.
  • My analysis reveals a weak private equity market and preferred security selections that were negatively impacted by high interest rates, largely overshadowing the exceptional performance of its common stock holdings.
  • Due to its closed structure, shareholders also should consider market sentiment changes. BST's holdings still appear solid, but weak sales and earnings surprises could lead to the fund trading at a substantial discount to NAV.
  • I rate BST as a "sell". The public and private market environments are substantially different than in 2020 when BST gained 69%, and investors should re-evaluate the risk they're willing to take just to earn a high yield.
Investment Thesis

The subject of today's article is the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), a perpetual closed-end fund trading at a 2.12% discount to its net asset value and featuring a 9.80% trailing distribution yield. As with many CEFs, a

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

