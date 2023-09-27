Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harrow Health's 5-Year Guidance

Sep. 27, 2023 4:14 PM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW)3 Comments
Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Harrow Health has guided to at least $1 billion in revenue by 2027 based on their current portfolio of drugs.
  • The company's deep moat and strong customer relationships make it possible for them to acquire valuable drugs and generate extraordinary returns.
  • If Harrow Health achieves their revenue target, the stock price could reach $200 per share.

Bull Casting

allanswart

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has guided to at least $1B of revenue by 2027 based on their current portfolio of drugs. This begs two questions. First, what will that mean for shareholders if they execute? And I won't bury the lede. It likely means

This article was originally published on Concentrated Value with MVI. Subscribers get to read articles like this early, and have all their questions answered, in advance of publication for non-subscribers.

This article was written by

Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
3.43K Followers
My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

H
Hsaraf1987
Today, 4:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (26)
You said the same things about AAMC…it will be $500 stock
b
bilocellhi
Today, 4:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (406)
Unless I am missing something, they have not yet forecast 2023 results.... why not? If they can't do the very near term, what is wrong with this pic?
Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
Today, 4:48 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.47K)
@bilocellhi - are you asking if HROW has guided to 2023? If so then the answer is that they have. Guidance for 2023 is $135M to $143M
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.