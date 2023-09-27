Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will The Stock Market Fall?

Summary

  • The value of the dollar is increasing, along with interest rates, which is currently the most important factor in the market.
  • Michael Antonelli, a market strategist at Baird, emphasizes the significance of these two factors.
  • And, the Federal Reserve is still expected to raise its policy rate of interest further.
  • Longer-term interest rates have not been this high since before the Great Recession in 2007.
  • Investors seem to believe that the Federal Reserve is not going to back off, and this is bad for the stock market.

Business and stock exchange data on the screen.

000"Dollar up, rates up-that's really all that matters right now."

This, according to Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note (US10Y) jumped up over 4.6000 percent.

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Comments (4)

U
Unknownvariables
Today, 5:05 PM
Premium
Comments (107)
If it's going to break, it's not gonna break as people are cautious and media is sensationalizing a potential crash. I expect a small recovery sometime before the November meeting, and then play it by ear. Earnings haven't been terrible, and guidance has been cut here and there but the economy doesn't seem to be in terrible shape at all. Like the Fed, investors should look at the macro data, and use fundamentals to decide on winners, losers and hedges. Best wishes y'all
S
Seeburto
Today, 4:31 PM
Premium
Comments (4.15K)
Seems a little late for this prediction since August and September have been frightful. I am expecting October and November to be better, so we will see if you or I am right!
Brasada profile picture
Brasada
Today, 4:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.5K)
Have you actually looked at the Feds own rate estimates for 2025 and 2026? If you actually believe the feds talk, then you have to consider their plot map
M
Marc Legault
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (675)
The rest of world is going into recession, or already there. America is not immune from these developments. Just lagging. Winter is coming.
