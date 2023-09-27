Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Unveiling the Potential of Liquid Hydrogen: Innovative Solutions and Market Insights Call Transcript

Sep. 27, 2023 3:24 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.58K Followers

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Unveiling the Potential of Liquid Hydrogen: Innovative Solutions and Market Insights Conference Call September 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Rial - Director Business Development

Ian Richardson - Product Development, R&D Manager, Plug Power's Hydrogen Liquefaction Program

Operator

So good morning, afternoon, evening everyone. Welcome to this month's episode of Green Hydrogen with Plug, where we're diving deep into the potential of liquid hydrogen.

My name is Meryl and I'll be your moderator for today's session. I'm very excited to introduce you to today's speakers who both have deep expertise in our webinar topic. Chris Rial is Director Business Development at Plug. Chris comes from an extensive background in liquefaction, previously serving as the Vice President of Business Development at Joule Processing since 2015, where he specialized in developing customized solutions for gas processing and liquid handling needs to benefit customers across the globe.

He has worked in the energy and environmental industry for over 20 years across various roles in management, compliance and safety. Chris received his bachelor of applied science in Bio and Bioenvironmental Science from Texas A&M University and his MBA degree in global energy from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business.

Ian Richardson is our second speaker today, and he is the Product Development and R&D Manager for Plug Power's Hydrogen Liquefaction Program. Ian is an expert in cryogenic systems and green hydrogen technologies. Prior to joining Plug, Ian Co-Founded a startup commercializing lightweight liquid hydrogen fuel cell tanks and the associated fueling systems to support the energy transition in the aerospace sector. He received his Ph.D. from Washington State University, focusing on cryogenic fluid mixtures for NASA.

So really quick before I hand it over to our speakers, just a few things that are showing on the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.