Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NMCO And NMZ: Two Previous Buy Ratings Dismantled By The FOMC

Oct. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETNuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO), NMZ
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund have experienced significant declines since 2021.
  • Both funds aim to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and seek total return.
  • The future performance of the funds is uncertain due to the unpredictability of interest rates, but the FOMC does not anticipate a return to ultra-low rates.
  • Both original ratings only worked until the FOMC started fighting inflation. NMCO now gets a Strong Sell; NMZ a Hold or swap Buy for NMCO.

On the table are pie charts, a pen and a folder with the inscription - Municipal bond.

Dzmitry Skazau

Introduction

I completely missed the warning shot across the bow of the fixed income ship of funds. I admit I got several "Cs" in my college economic and banking classes nearly fifty years ago. The rising inflation rate in

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.15K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.