Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does Rivian Still Have An Existential Crisis?

Sep. 27, 2023 4:46 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rivian's stock has outperformed its EV peers and the broader market this year.
  • Solid outperformance in profit margin expansion and vehicle production ramp-up in Q2 has increased visibility and confidence in the company's growth prospects.
  • However, impending execution risks continue to cast a shadow on the durability of the stock's premium at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Recalls Almost All Of Its Vehicles Over Steering Issue

Mario Tama

Rivian's stock (NASDAQ:RIVN) has consistently outperformed its EV upstart peers and the broader market this year. The steep uptrend in recent months has largely been fuelled by solid improvements to the underlying business’ cost structure, alongside positive progress on

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.95K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Miro Kefurt profile picture
Miro Kefurt
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments (1.57K)
One indication of health of a car company is their on time certification for next model year, that is now for 2024. Every EV maker (even new comers like VIN-FAST or KARSAN) have CARB EO and EPA CoC already issued. Rivian has not even applied yet for 2024 MY - so that to me is a serious problem !!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.