Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: 9 Reasons I Am Buying The FTC Pullback

Sep. 27, 2023 4:47 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)1 Comment
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.05K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon.com's brush with the FTC is to be taken seriously.
  • However, the market may have already overreacted here, coupled with recent market weaknesses.
  • I present 9 reasons why I am adding to my position here.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has faced a rather quick reversal in its fortunes. A little less than two weeks ago, the stock reached its 52-week high of $145.86 and has sharply reversed since then, first due to the general market weakness and

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.05K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 5:18 PM
Comments (20.6K)
I’m surprised Amazon didn’t really crash today with how many merchant's witness can testify to how bad amazons behaviours are.

But, I guess a lot of big funds will have to come to grasp with the potential for amazons share price to crash, as things progress. If, for example, a judge grants the FTC their request injunction sooner rather than later, then I could see Amazon really tanking, as that would reinforce whether a judge thinks the FTC’s case has lots of merit, and therefore foreshadow a likely gloomy outcome.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.