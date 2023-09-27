ESPO: The Gaming Industry ETF Is Overvalued And Presents A Good Selling Opportunity

MTStock Studio

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) is a thematic fund focused on investing in disruptive companies in a sector that has been growing rapidly in recent years and has excellent potential for future returns. Although the ETF is very interesting, in my opinion, it is also highly undiversified and lacks some major players in the sector. Furthermore, despite an estimated double-digit growth rate for the entire gaming sector, in the next 10 years, I believe that both the ETF and the companies it comprises are currently overvalued, with growth rates too dependent on future disruptive technologies for which we do not yet have consumer evidence.

ESPO has some shortcomings...

ESPO is an ETF primarily focused on Large Cap Companies (according to the VanEck investor page), representing companies with a Market Cap greater than $5 billion, accounting for 93.6% of the assets managed. Mid Cap Companies ($1 - $5 billion) constitute 6.3%, while there are no small-cap companies included in the ETF.

ESPO Portfolio (VanEck ESPO)

In terms of geographical allocation, it is predominantly concentrated on developed countries. The United States, with 47.32%, Japan, with 22.48%, and China, with 15.71%, represent the top three countries by weight in the ETF.

ESPO Geography (VanEck ESPO)

However, what does not convince me is the diversification of the companies within the ETF. Firstly, the ETF comprises only 25 companies, with the top 10 representing more than 63% of the total. Among the major holdings, we find Nvidia (10.52%), Tencent (7.76%), and Activision Blizzard (7.43%).

Top 10 Holdings (VanEck ESPO)

However, there are names that, in my opinion, should not appear in the index, or at least should have an extremely low weight, such as GameStop (GME), which accounts for 2.66% of the total. In my view, meme stocks like GameStop should not exceed 1%, because of the volatility.

Furthermore, notable companies such as Meta (META), Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL), which have invested tens of billions of dollars in the gaming business in recent years, are conspicuously absent from the ETF. I find this especially surprising, considering the words of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella following the announcement of the complicated acquisition of Activision Blizzard:

Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms. We're investing deeply in world-class content, community, and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first.

Additionally, the lack of Meta is perplexing, as analysts believe that the metaverse will play a crucial role in the future of gaming.

In conclusion, while the ETF is after all well-structured, it lacks some important characteristics that would not only make it more appealing but also potentially more resilient, especially during periods of volatility when the most disruptive companies within ESPO tend to underperform.

Risks

When examining some statistics, the ETF appears to be more volatile than the category average, with a standard deviation of 24.54, compared to the category average of 15.69. Furthermore, it also seems to be highly inefficient. While the Sharpe Ratio of the category is 0.86, the Sharpe Ratio of ESPO is negative, standing at -0.07.

Risk Statistics (Yahoo Finance ESPO)

For this very reason, I consider the ETF to be less than ideal in times of volatility. It is precisely this volatility that could potentially be offset by the inclusion of the stocks I mentioned above.

Looking at performance, however, there is a positive note: over the long term, the ETF has outperformed the SPX by nearly 20 percentage points, boasting a performance since its inception date on 2018-10-16 of 73.28%.

ESPO Performance (TradingView)

However, when scrutinizing performance during volatile periods, ESPO has significantly underperformed. Below, you can find the graph covering the last 6 months.

ESPO Performance 6m (TradingView)

In particular, this underperformance can be attributed to several factors in my opinion. First and foremost, interest rates at 5.25% have a tremendous impact on the ability of disruptive companies in the sector to finance new projects, thereby reducing the growth estimates for these companies. Secondly, the video game market has an estimated CAGR of up to 13.4% by 2030. Therefore, very little is needed to transition from a fairly valued company to one that is significantly overvalued due to a reduction in growth drivers and market demand.

It's precisely due to these factors-elevated ETF valuations (with an average P/E ratio of 26.32) and a slowdown in gaming sector demand-that I believe ESPO may currently present an appealing selling opportunity.

More Growth Risks in the Gaming Sector

In my opinion, there are still some issues that deserve consideration, particularly regarding actual growth estimates linked to market demand.

First and foremost, projections indicate that the sector with the most substantial growth potential will be mobile gaming, given its high penetration rate and its increasing appeal to users, particularly from Generation Z. From a geographical perspective, estimates paint an optimistic picture, especially for the Asia-Pacific region, which alone accounted for 48% of the sector's revenue in 2022 (CAGR 14%). However, these estimates clash with regulatory policies, particularly in China.

It's not newsworthy that the Chinese government has been striving to reduce the amount of time children spend in front of their smartphones.

As reported by CNBC,

Chinese regulators have proposed rules that would limit the smartphone screen time of people under the age of 18 to a maximum of two hours per day.

This stance is in direct contrast to the idea of exponential growth in the Asian continent, where China plays a pivotal role.

Secondly, most growth estimates I've come across (links: Statista, Grand View Research, Ernst & Young, Boston Consulting Group) express confidence in the success of the metaverse and augmented reality headsets, especially in the Cloud Gaming sector. However, I'm not entirely convinced of this prospect. As of now, the expected success doesn't seem to have materialized as anticipated. Perhaps I'm a bit pessimistic about the sector, but I doubt it will achieve the penetration rate that companies like Meta are banking on.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, I'm not entirely convinced that the sector will fully meet its future growth expectations. This, coupled with the current tight macroeconomic environment, record-high interest rates, and a high valuation compared to the historical average of the companies within the ETF, leads me to believe that ESPO is not only an unfavorable investment at the moment but also presents a good selling opportunity. For these reasons, I would rate it as "Strong Sell."