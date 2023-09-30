Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Frontera Energy: In A Buy Zone At Current Prices

Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Frontera Energy Corporation, a Canadian E&P company, has faced challenges due to oil price fluctuations, political adversity, and increasing capital outlay in Guyana.
  • The company's troubled outlook in Colombia is offset by its stake in CGX Energy and the potential for a big payday in Guyana's Corentyne Block.
  • Frontera's Q2 financials showed increased production and strong cash generation, but risks remain, including funding for future appraisal wells in the Corentyne block.
  • We rate Frontera as a buy for risk-tolerant investors.
La Candelaria

Sara Pons/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The last few months have been hard on Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCPK:FECCF), a Canadian based E&P company with principal operations in Latin America. We have discussed them previously, and

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

9.75K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FECCF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

F
Fehrbellin
Today, 9:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (47)
For exposure to Guyana, doesn't CGX offer a much better risk/reward profile?
K
KCAC135
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (151)
Another Good Article Doc. Only one thing I would add, there is almost zero chance that Catalyst sells it shares, but sells FEC in whole or in parts since they have spun out Frontera Guyana and Frontera Midstream to be stand alone parts along with the remainder of the company. They have a long history of buying distressed companies for pennies on the dollar, as they did PRE/FEC, restructuring then rebuilding them into profitable companies where they can resell at a large profit. This is the most in depth article I have seen on Catalyst and its secretive majority owner who owns 75% or more of Catalyst. Another similar fund (Gramercy) owned about 12% of FEC at last reporting thus the 2 own over 50% of FEC shares. www.reuters.com/...
