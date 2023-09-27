Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron's Guidance Shocker

Sep. 27, 2023 5:10 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. reported mixed earnings, beating revenue expectations but still experiencing losses.
  • The company expects a recovery in 2024, driven by increasing demand and disciplined supply.
  • Despite ongoing losses, Micron is emerging from the downturn and may present a buying opportunity once the market correction is over.
  • But the margins outlook gives us pause.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor sector has been demolished lately. One popular ticker among our traders and members is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Unfortunately, earnings in 2023 were losses, but it is about where things are going. However, we cannot understand

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
38.7K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.