Waters Has Made Progress In Repositioning The Business, And The Valuation Is Much More Accommodating Now

Sep. 27, 2023 6:00 PM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)TMO, DHR, MTD, A
Summary

  • Waters Corporation has seen a significant hit to its share price as momentum has left the life sciences tools space and as spending from the key biopharma end-market has corrected.
  • Biopharma spending likely won't return to the torrid pace of the boom years, but ongoing investments into discovery tools, production equipment, and QA/QC equipment should drive healthy growth.
  • The company's presence in industrial markets, such as food and water quality testing, provides a steady source of profitability and growth potential in areas like battery testing and sustainable polymers.
  • If Waters can generate mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and some incremental margin leverage, the shares look to be worth serious consideration.

Binary pump in HPLC system. High performance liquid chromatography at analytical chemistry laboratory.

Volodymyr Kalyniuk/iStock via Getty Images

For much of the last decade, life sciences tools has been a “yeah, but” sector. Meaning, yeah, the revenue growth rates have been good, business relationships tend to be sticky, margins (and return metrics like ROIC) are typically very good, and opportunities like bioprocessing / bioproduction provide an

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.15K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

