Micron: Buy The Revenue Rebound

Sep. 27, 2023 5:35 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)7 Comments
Bill Maurer
Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc.'s fiscal Q4 revenues of $4.01 billion beat expectations, signaling a sales recovery in fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP gross margins improved sequentially, but still were negative at -9.1%.
  • Micron's revenue guidance for Q1 2024 exceeded expectations, but non-GAAP gross margins and losses per share were worse than expected.

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The memory and storage leader had seen an early 2023 rally in shares stall out over revenue fears during a typical

Bill Maurer
I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Today, 6:19 PM
Someone call the Micron police, you aren't allowed to have anything but a negative view around here.
Today, 5:54 PM
what does Q1 2022 have any relevance to now? See third summary bullet. Looks like this guy copied and pasted from his old superficials works
Today, 6:22 PM
@Trade4ALiving

Should be 2024. That was picked up by the system. I'll submit a correction.
Today, 5:47 PM
Negative $6 billion in fcf thats really bad. I have been the bear but not bearish enough.
Today, 5:55 PM
@charged

They lost $5.8 billion for the year. Everything else was basically a wash.

If they just halve those losses and keep inventory flat, you're right back to cash flow break-even, holding all else equal.
Today, 5:44 PM
Inventory still horrid. Anyone know how samsung and sk inventory doing
Today, 6:18 PM
@charged They are going to be down to only a few weeks excess inventory in 2024. Part of their inventory is held on purpose to optimize routing of what product it's built into at the last minute.
