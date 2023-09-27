Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) RBC Global Communications Infrastructure Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.59K Followers

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) RBC Global Communications Infrastructure Conference September 27, 2023 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Mercier - CFO

Jordan Sadler - SVP of Public and Private Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Atkin - RBC

Jonathan Atkin

Presenting to our afternoon session, I'm Jon Atkin with RBC. We're going to spend the next 30 minutes doing some Q&A with Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust. From the company, we have Matt Mercier, the Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Sadler, the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome, gentlemen.

Jordan Sadler

Thanks for having us. Thank you.

Jonathan Atkin

And I think maybe just to kind of level set, give us the latest sort of highlights around the scale of your platform and trends that you've seen in 2023 to date in your various business segments.

Matt Mercier

Sure. I'll start out with '20, I think 2023, started off for us on a pretty positive outlook. So -- and this was before the AI called wave craze that's been more recently abuzz and discussed. So even before that, we talked about coming into the year, we saw pricing power was starting to come back into, we'll call it the landlord, the owner's favor and we demonstrated that in terms of our guidance, where we guided towards positive releasing spreads across both our segments being the zero to one megawatt, as well as the greater than a megawatt.

This also led us to positive same-store growth guidance, which we had not had for several years and that was all -- that was -- that was brought on by sort of we'll call it overall positive fundamentals that have only, I think strengthened, meaning we've seen a tremendous amount of demand, again even before AI, we saw supply that was starting to become constrained in a number of markets, which

