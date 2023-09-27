Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Morningstar: No Sign Of Profitability Improving, I'll Pass For Now

Sep. 27, 2023 6:32 PM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
896 Followers

Summary

  • Morningstar's deteriorating financial profitability and efficiency, coupled with weak revenue growth, suggest that the company is overvalued.
  • The company's leverage has increased, and its interest coverage ratio has declined.
  • Morningstar's margins have contracted, and its return on invested capital is low, indicating a lack of competitive advantage.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

Investment Thesis

Morningstar's (NASDAQ:MORN) high FWD PE ratio caught my attention, so I decided to see if it was justifiable based on its revenue growth and financial situation. The company's deteriorating financial profitability and efficiency, coupled with revenue growth that

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
896 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.