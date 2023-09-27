Morningstar: No Sign Of Profitability Improving, I'll Pass For Now

champpixs

Investment Thesis

Morningstar's (NASDAQ:MORN) high FWD PE ratio caught my attention, so I decided to see if it was justifiable based on its revenue growth and financial situation. The company's deteriorating financial profitability and efficiency, coupled with revenue growth that doesn't support the high PE ratio, confirmed my suspicions that the company is overvalued and that it is not a good time to invest in the company as risk/reward is not ideal here, therefore, I assign a hold rating.

Briefly on the Company

Morningstar is an investment research and financial services company, which provides a wide range of services and products to investors, which may be retail investors or institutional professional investors. It is slightly similar to Seeking Alpha, however, whereas Seeking Alpha is crowdsourced investment research, Morningstar depends on data-driven analysis and independent investment research. Most of its revenues come from the subscription-based model, which is priced quite attractively. The company also charges basis points for assets under management or advisement and transaction-based activities like ad sales and Credit ratings.

Financials

As of Q2 ’23, the company had $378m in cash and equivalents, against $1.1B in long-term debt. Usually, leverage isn’t a problem if it is comfortably covered by EBIT. Historically, the interest coverage ratio has been very healthy over the last 5 years, however, it has been on a decline, due to the company taking on quite a lot more debt recently. As of FY22, the interest coverage ratio went down to around 6x, which is still considered a healthy ratio and is above what I consider to be healthy (5x), however, as of the latest quarter, that ratio is down to just over 2x. It is still considered healthy because it’s over 2x, however, I’m more stringent when it comes to it, so it’s not looking too promising for me. There are still 2 quarters left, so I won’t judge this ratio too harshly yet.

Coverage Ratio (Author)

The company’s current ratio has also been deteriorating over time, and as of FY22, it is under 1. It is slightly under 1 as of Q2 ’23 also, however, I don't think it's a problem because the company does have a decent amount of deferred revenue on its balance sheet, which is a payment already received for the product or service. The majority of the company's revenues are subscription-based, so it makes sense that it will have a large amount of deferred revenue if the company offers monthly or annual subscriptions for its customers. As of FY22, the company’s subscription-based revenues accounted for over 70% of total revenues. So, I believe the company has no liquidity issues.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company's ROA and ROE have been on a downward trend for quite a few years and that is not a good sign. It tells me that the management is not utilizing the company's assets and shareholder capital as well as it used to, which is concerning. FY22 was a tough year as the bottom line decreased quite considerably from FY21. Is this going to continue? As of Q2 '23, the company's net income came in at $28.5m compared to $76.2m in the same quarter a year ago, so it is not looking good. This downtrend is a little worrisome, which will require a higher margin of safety in my valuation analysis.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The same story can be said about the company’s return on invested capital or ROIC. FY18 seemed to be the best recent year it had in terms of profitability and efficiency, and ever since then, something happened in the company that made it less attractive, for me at least. This low ROIC tells me that the company doesn’t have any competitive advantage or a moat. There are other companies similar to Morningstar, with similar pricing tiers, so there is a lot of competition.

ROIC (Author)

In terms of historical revenue growth, the company managed a respectable 11.6% CAGR over the last decade. That said, the FWD PE ratio sits at around 60, which is not what I would expected to see for a company that barely grew double digits over the last decade. It is priced like a growth company if we look at the PE ratio alone.

Revenue (Author)

A quick comparison of similar companies as suggested by Seeking Alpha, the company seems to be quite more expensive than its competitors in terms of EV/EBITDA.

EB/EBITDA Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of margins, we can see a similar situation unfolding, where the company saw massive margin contractions in the last couple of years, especially from FY21 to FY22, where its share price reflected that also, as it deteriorated around 36% from end of ’21 to end of ’22. It has dropped even more since then; however, it’s been recovering from its May lows. I don't understand why because as of Q2 '23, the company's margins didn’t recover.

Margins (Author)

Overall, it looks like the company's deteriorating further as time goes by. The company has become much less profitable over the last couple of years, and so far in H2 '23, the company has seen further deterioration in profitability and efficiency. I also believe the company lost its competitive advantage, and the revenue growth doesn’t justify the company’s FWD PE ratio of around 60 in my opinion. Morningstar is also overvalued compared to its competitors, yet the company is up almost 12% in one year.

Valuation

I decided to go slightly against what I usually do, which is approaching the valuation more conservatively. For the base case revenue growth, I went with around 11% CAGR, even though analysts aren’t predicting the company to breach 10% in the next couple of years. For the optimistic case, I went with a 13% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with a 9% CAGR over the next decade.

In terms of margins, I decided to use the company's adjusted numbers, and slightly more optimistic than what is estimated. For the years '23, '24, and '25, I went with $4.9, $5.5, and $6.7, respectively, compared to the $4.04, $5.27, and $6.83 that the one analyst covering it went with. From then on, the EPS will see an average growth of 17% per year until FY32.

I will also add just a 10% margin of safety just to make it a more attractive investment. I would usually add 25%-40% MoS for such deteriorating metrics, however, I wanted to show you how overpriced the company is right now. With that said, the company’s intrinsic value loosely speaking is $131 a share, which means the company is trading at least 45% over its fair price.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

My suspicions were proved right when I saw that the revenue growth and deteriorating financials did not justify the company's high price. As an investor who has no position in the company, this is not a good time to invest because as I said, the financials are worsening, and the revenue growth doesn't support a FWD PE ratio of 60 (it's around 49 if you count my assumptions above, which is still very high), and it is overvalued compared to its competitors in the sector.

I will pass on this for now and will put a price alert closer to this $130 mark, even though I believe the company is worth less than that too. I would like to see the company improve its profitability over the upcoming couple of quarters and would like to see better-than-average revenue growth that could justify the company's outlandish PE ratio.