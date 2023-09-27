Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBHD: A Junk Bond Ladder Rung

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF is a corporate bond fund with a yield to maturity of 7.8%.
  • The fund is overweight in the consumer cyclical sector, and 95% of its assets are in bonds rated BB and below.
  • IBHD is not a long-term investment and is designed as a component for bond ladder strategies, making it more suitable for high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Businessman on ladder searching through spyglass

triloks/iStock via Getty Images

Strategy overview

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) is a high yield bond fund paying monthly distributions, with an expense ratio of 0.35%. It was launched on 5/7/2019 with the objective of

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.01K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been teaching data-driven systematic strategic investing since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jebstuart
Today, 6:35 PM
Comments (259)
I have been building bond ladders since munis yielded 12% lol
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.