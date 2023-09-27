Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 27, 2023 7:01 PM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.59K Followers

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - IR

Josh Disbrow - CEO

Mark Oki - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Naz Rahman - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Aytu BioPharma Fiscal 2023 Q4 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Robert Blum, Investor Relations. Robert, you may begin.

Robert Blum

Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everyone, and as the operator indicated, thank you for joining us for Aytu BioPharma's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call for the period ended June 30th, 2023. Joining us on today's call is Aytu’s CEO, Josh Disbrow, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Oki.

At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available by using the telephone numbers and conference ID provided in the earnings press release issued earlier today.

Finally, I'd also like to call to your attention the customary safe harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information. The conference call today will contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the goals, strategies, beliefs, expectations, and future potential operating results of Aytu BioPharma. Although management believes these statements are reasonable based on estimates, assumptions, and projections as of today, these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any telephonic or webcast replay. Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC. Aytu undertakes

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.