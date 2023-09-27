miniseries

Back in March, I wrote that Toast (NYSE:TOST) was one of the best growth stocks out there, serving a large market where the surface has been barely scratched. The stock has been on a volatile rise since, although is up over 10% since my initial write-up. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, TOST offers restaurants a full-service SaaS platform that helps them run their operations. The center of its offering is its Toast POS system, which integrates point of sale functions and payment processing specifically for restaurants. However, it also offers other modules used for managing a restaurant, such as marketing & loyalty, digital ordering & delivery, invoicing, supply chain & accounting, among others.

Strong Q2 Results

TOST posted strong Q2 results that saw its stock rise 13.8% the next session. However, it has given back all those gains and then some since.

For the quarter, the company grew revenue 45% to $978 million. That easily topped analyst estimates for revenue of $944.8 million,

Subscription revenue jumped 59% to $121 million, while hardware revenue climbed 37% to $41 million. Fintech solutions revenue rose 44% to $808 million. Fintech gross profit, meanwhile, climbed 55%.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is payment gross profits and subscription revenue on an annualized basis, rose 45% to $1.14 billion.

Gross payment volumes (GPV) jumped 38% to $32.1 billion. The percentage of locations using 6 or more modules rose to 43% from 37% a year ago. The company added over 7,500 new resultant locations in the quarter, bringing the total up to around 93,000. Year over year, it added 35% more new locations.

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, up from a loss of -$33 million a year ago. TOST generated $50 million in operating cash flow in the quarter and $39 million in FCF.

Company Presentation

Looking ahead, TOST forecast Q3 revenue of between $1.01-1.04 billion. It is looking for adjusted EBITDA to come in between $15-25 million.

For the full year, the company guided for revenue of $3.81-3.87 billion, up from prior guidance of $3.71-3.8 billion. It projected EBITDA of $15-35 million, up from a prior outlook of -$10 million to $10 million.

Addressing the controversial 99-cent price increase that the company quickly walked back on its Q2 earnings call, CEO Chris Comparato said:

“We'd actually communicated and tested multiple packaging and pricing approaches over the course of the past year, some of which were similar to the fees that several of our competitors employ. As we expanded the rollout more broadly, several customers voiced pretty constructive feedback. One thing I love about our customer base is that they tell us exactly how they feel about everything, the good, the bad and the ugly. And upon that feedback, we quickly recognize that we made a mistake, mainly about how we approach the price change, basically, the pricing structure change and the impact to their guests. At the end of the day, while this is what I'd call somewhat of a foot fault on 1 module, this does not have an impact on our ability to leverage packaging and pricing over time. Our customers understand that the products and innovation require investment, and they consistently tell us that they're willing to pay for value. So from a lesson learned standpoint, we learned a lot from this. And there's more questions we're going to ask ourselves internally when we execute these types of pricing changes or structural changes moving forward. For example, what is the impact on every stakeholder? Often, we talked about the flywheel between happy employees, happy guests and happy restaurants. So just asking the right questions on how it affects our key stakeholders is core to our mission, and our mission is rooted in being the trusted partner to the restaurant community. So we've learned quite a bit. I actually think it's going to make us stronger in the future as we leverage packaging and pricing, but quite a few lessons learned but pretty confident in our stance to leverage things moving forward.”

This was a great quarter for TOST, and it has consistently topped expectations since it IPO’d two years ago. Revenue growth continues to be strong, as it continues to add new customers and get customers to add more modules over time. That’s a nice recipe for success.

Given its part in payment processing, the company has also been nicely able to partake in restaurant food inflation and benefit from the industry raising prices. A deal with Marriott (MAR) is in the early stages but gets the company into another adjacent market. It is also making some initial strides in some international markets as well.

Given TOST’s momentum, I would not be surprised if it generated $4.0 billion in revenue this year.

New CEO

Earlier this month, TOST announced that CEO Chris Comparato would step down at the end of the year. He will be replaced by COO Aman Narang.

Narang is a co-founder of the company and has served as co-President since December 2012 and as COO since June 2021. As such, he probably knows the company and the business as well as anyone. Him taking the reins can also ease any resentment from the failed 99-cent fee.

At the Goldman Communacopia + Technology Conference, which both Comparato and Narang attended, the incoming CEO made it clear that he is not a founder returning to take over the company and that he has been involved in the day-to-day of TOST for the past decade.

While Narang and other execs recently sold some shares through a 10b5-1 plan, he owns over 20 million shares so certainly has a vested interest in helping the stock move higher. Him coming back to help lead the company looks like a smart move in my book.

Valuation

In my view, the best way to value TOST based on the way it reports revenue is as a multiple of its subscription revenue and net fintech revenue (fintech gross profit). Based on its revenue guidance, I think the company can generate about $1.2 billion in 2023 subscription and net fintech revenue. On that basis, it trades at about 7.5x its subscription and net fintech revenue.

Extend that out to 2024 with 30% growth, and that gets you to $1.56 billion in 2024 subscription and net fintech revenue. On that basis, it trades at 5.7x.

I’ve written about a number of SaaS names growing in the 20% range that command 10x multiples. While transaction net gross profits can be a bit more unpredictable, this is a high valuation revenue stream.

Conclusion

TOST shares have faded over the past couple of months after the company posted a very strong earnings report. While the company does have some ties to the macro given that it gets transaction fees from its restaurant customers, U.S. consumers have been resilient, especially when it comes to eating out. However, with prices at the pump increasing and student debt repayments starting back up after years on hiatus, the U.S. consumer could once again be put to the test.

That said, I still find TOST to be an attractive long-term option for growth investors. The company is still in the early innings of its growth, and it has plenty of runway ahead of it.

At my $25 price target, it is about 8x 2024 subscription and net fintech revenue, which is reasonable and leaves even more potential upside from there. SaaS companies today trade around 8x revenue with 20% growth, and TOST is growing even faster. Pre-pandemic, SaaS companies would often be valued upwards of 10x.

Aventis Advisors/Capital IQ

The biggest risk to TOST would be a big slowdown in the restaurant industry sales, where operators would be more cautious adding new tech and GPV would slow. That would be a combination that would hinder growth.